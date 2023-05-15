The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
5 Nigerian foods that give men bigger muscles

Samiah Ogunlowo

Who says building bigger muscles has to be difficult?

A muscular black man (Credit: Adobe stock)
A muscular black man (Credit: Adobe stock)

With the right diet and exercise routine, you can achieve your dream body while still enjoying delicious Nigerian cuisine. Here are 5 Nigerian foods that can help you get bigger muscles:

Beans contains iron and zinc important for muscle growth[Credit: cozycook]
Beans contains iron and zinc important for muscle growth[Credit: cozycook]
Beans are a staple in Nigerian cuisine and are packed with protein, making them a great food for building muscle. They also contain essential vitamins and minerals such as iron and zinc, which are important for muscle growth. You can enjoy beans as a side dish, in soups or stews, or even as a main course.

Plantains contain potassium, which helps regulate your muscles' contractions.
Plantains contain potassium, which helps regulate your muscles' contractions.

Plantains are another popular Nigerian food that can help with muscle growth. They are rich in complex carbohydrates, which provide energy for your workouts. Plantains also contain potassium, which helps regulate your muscles' contractions. You can enjoy plantains in a variety of ways, such as boiled, fried, or roasted.

Eggs contain vitamin D, which helps with calcium absorption and bone health.
Eggs contain vitamin D, which helps with calcium absorption and bone health.

Eggs are a great source of protein and contain all of the essential amino acids needed for muscle growth. They also contain vitamin D, which helps with calcium absorption and bone health. You can enjoy eggs in many different ways, such as boiled, fried, or in omelettes.

Chicken contains amino acids needed for muscle growth
Chicken contains amino acids needed for muscle growth

Chicken is a popular protein source in Nigerian cuisine and is also great for building muscle. It contains all of the essential amino acids needed for muscle growth and is low in fat. Chicken can be prepared in many different ways, such as grilled, roasted, or stews.

Brown rice contains magnesium and phosphorus, which are important for muscle growth
Brown rice contains magnesium and phosphorus, which are important for muscle growth

Brown rice is a great source of complex carbohydrates, which provide energy for your workouts. It also contains fibre and essential vitamins and minerals such as magnesium and phosphorus, which are important for muscle growth. You can enjoy brown rice as a side dish or as part of a main course.

Building muscle requires a combination of weightlifting and proper nutrition. Incorporating these five Nigerian foods into your diet can help provide your body with the necessary nutrients for muscle growth.

Remember to consume enough protein, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats to support your muscle-building goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

