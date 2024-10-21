ADVERTISEMENT
Here's why you should stop charging your phone overnight

Anna Ajayi

We all want our phones to be on 100% when we wake up in the morning.

Do not leave your phone to charge overnight [YahooNewsUK]
Do not leave your phone to charge overnight [YahooNewsUK]

It's become a common habit to plug in our phones before bed and let them charge overnight. It feels convenient and ensures a full battery to start the day.

But did you know that this routine might not be the best? Many of us are unaware that overnight charging can actually shorten the lifespan of our phone's battery and even pose safety risks.

It's a small change, but adjusting when and how we charge our phones can make a big difference. Here’s why you might want to rethink that nightly plug-in and how you can keep your phone's battery healthy for longer.

Modern smartphones use lithium-ion batteries, which are designed to hold a charge efficiently. However, these batteries don't like being at 100% charge for long periods. When you leave your phone plugged in overnight, it stays at full charge for hours. This constant high charge can wear down the battery over time, reducing its ability to hold a charge in the future. By avoiding overnight charging, you help your battery stay healthier for a longer period.

Charging your phone generates heat, and excessive heat is one of the worst enemies of a battery. When your phone stays plugged in and fully charged, it might get warmer than usual.

Your phone can heat up and harm your battery [UPSBatteryCenter]
Your phone can heat up and harm your battery [UPSBatteryCenter] Pulse Nigeria

Over time, this heat can damage the battery's components, leading to a decrease in performance. Charging your phone during the day when you can unplug it once it's full helps prevent unnecessary heat buildup.

RELATED: What to do when your phone is overheating

Leaving your phone plugged in all night can lead to unnecessary energy consumption. While modern chargers are quite efficient, they still draw a small amount of power even when the phone is fully charged. This might seem insignificant on a daily basis, but over time, it adds up. Unplugging your charger when it's not in use is a simple way to save energy and reduce your electricity bill.

Although rare, there have been instances where phones overheating during overnight charging have caused fires or damage. While most devices have safety features to prevent overcharging, no system is foolproof.

Phones overheating during overnight charging can cause fires or damage [TheConversation]
Phones overheating during overnight charging can cause fires or damage [TheConversation] Pulse Nigeria

Developing good charging habits can extend the life of your phone's battery. Experts suggest keeping your battery level between 20% and 80%. Charging it in short bursts rather than letting it drain completely or stay at 100% for too long can be beneficial. This approach reduces stress on the battery and helps maintain its capacity over time.

ALSO READ: Why you should never sleep with your phone beside you

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

