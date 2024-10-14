Why you should never sleep with your phone beside you

You’re not alone.

Many of us have become so attached to our phones that they are the last thing we see at night and the first thing we reach for in the morning. It's easy to understand why; our phones keep us connected to friends, family, and the world.

But have you ever thought about how sleeping next to your phone might affect you? It might seem harmless, but keeping your phone by your bedside could be doing more harm than good.

Here’s why.

Your sleep might be disrupted

First, having your phone nearby can disrupt your sleep without you even realising it. The blue light that screens emit can trick your brain into thinking it's still daytime. This light interferes with the production of melatonin, the hormone that helps regulate your sleep cycle. When melatonin levels are low, falling asleep becomes harder, and your sleep might not be as restful.

The temptation to check your phone

When your phone is within arm's reach, it's easy to grab it if you wake up during the night. You might think, "I'll just check one message," but before you know it, you've spent an hour browsing. This can make it harder to fall back asleep and leave you feeling tired the next day.

Possible health concerns

There are also concerns about the radio waves that phones emit. While phones are generally considered safe, some people worry that having them close to your head all night might not be the best idea. It's better to be cautious and keep your phone at a distance while you sleep.

Reducing stress and anxiety

Constantly being connected can make it hard to relax. If you get a stressful email or see upsetting news right before bed, it can keep your mind racing. By putting your phone away, you give yourself a chance to unwind and prepare for a restful night's sleep.

Fire safety

Though it's rare, phones can overheat and cause fires, especially if they're under pillows or blankets. Keeping your phone away from your bed reduces this risk.

Creating healthy boundaries

Giving yourself time away from your phone can be good for your mental health. It sets a boundary between your waking life and your rest time. This can help you feel more refreshed and ready to face the day when you wake up.

What you can do instead

Consider leaving your phone in another room or placing it across the room from your bed. If you use it as an alarm clock, this can also help you get up in the morning because you'll have to get out of bed to turn it off. You can also turn on "Do Not Disturb" mode to prevent notifications from interrupting your sleep.