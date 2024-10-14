ADVERTISEMENT
Why you should never sleep with your phone beside you

Anna Ajayi

Keeping your phone by your bedside could be doing more harm than good.

Never sleep with your phone beside you
Never sleep with your phone beside you

Do you go to bed with your phone right next to you? Maybe you use it as an alarm clock, or you like to scroll through social media before falling asleep.

You’re not alone.

Many of us have become so attached to our phones that they are the last thing we see at night and the first thing we reach for in the morning. It's easy to understand why; our phones keep us connected to friends, family, and the world.

But have you ever thought about how sleeping next to your phone might affect you? It might seem harmless, but keeping your phone by your bedside could be doing more harm than good.

Here’s why.

First, having your phone nearby can disrupt your sleep without you even realising it. The blue light that screens emit can trick your brain into thinking it's still daytime. This light interferes with the production of melatonin, the hormone that helps regulate your sleep cycle. When melatonin levels are low, falling asleep becomes harder, and your sleep might not be as restful.

Having your phone nearby can disrupt your sleep
Having your phone nearby can disrupt your sleep
When your phone is within arm's reach, it's easy to grab it if you wake up during the night. You might think, "I'll just check one message," but before you know it, you've spent an hour browsing. This can make it harder to fall back asleep and leave you feeling tired the next day.

There are also concerns about the radio waves that phones emit. While phones are generally considered safe, some people worry that having them close to your head all night might not be the best idea. It's better to be cautious and keep your phone at a distance while you sleep.

Constantly being connected can make it hard to relax. If you get a stressful email or see upsetting news right before bed, it can keep your mind racing. By putting your phone away, you give yourself a chance to unwind and prepare for a restful night's sleep.

ALSO READ: 5 ways your smartphone might be ruining your life

Though it's rare, phones can overheat and cause fires, especially if they're under pillows or blankets. Keeping your phone away from your bed reduces this risk.

Phones can overheat and cause fires
Phones can overheat and cause fires
Giving yourself time away from your phone can be good for your mental health. It sets a boundary between your waking life and your rest time. This can help you feel more refreshed and ready to face the day when you wake up.

Consider leaving your phone in another room or placing it across the room from your bed. If you use it as an alarm clock, this can also help you get up in the morning because you'll have to get out of bed to turn it off. You can also turn on "Do Not Disturb" mode to prevent notifications from interrupting your sleep.

ALSO READ: How far away should your cell phone be when you sleep?

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

