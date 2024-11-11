ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Why men need to talk about fertility issues more openly

Anna Ajayi

Fertility issues can be tough to face, but they’re a reality for many men.

Men need to talk about fertility issues more openly [iStock]
Men need to talk about fertility issues more openly [iStock]

When it comes to fertility, most people immediately think of women and the challenges they face in trying to conceive.

Recommended articles

However, fertility issues affect men just as often as women. In fact, male fertility problems are a factor in around half of all cases where couples have trouble getting pregnant. Despite this, many men find it difficult to talk about fertility issues openly.

The topic is surrounded by stigma, and many men feel shame or embarrassment about it. This can lead to a lot of silent suffering and can even impact their mental health, relationships, and sense of self-worth.

Here’s why it’s so important for men to start talking more openly about fertility challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a lot of pressure on men to be “strong” and “virile,” and fertility issues can sometimes make them feel like they’re not living up to those expectations. By talking about fertility challenges openly, men can help break down the harmful stigma that surrounds the topic.

Men need to talk about these challenges more openly [iStock]
Men need to talk about these challenges more openly [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

This can reduce feelings of shame and encourage more men to seek help rather than hiding their struggles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fertility challenges can be emotionally draining, and keeping those feelings bottled up can make things worse. When men talk about their struggles, they often feel a sense of relief. Sharing their experiences with friends, family, or support groups can help them feel supported and understood. Knowing that they’re not alone in facing these challenges can greatly improve their emotional well-being.

Fertility issues can put a lot of stress on relationships, and when men stay silent, it can create misunderstandings. By being open with their partners about their feelings and struggles, men can help build a stronger, more supportive relationship. This shared understanding can make it easier for both partners to face the journey together, whether they are exploring medical treatments or considering other options like adoption.

Many men hesitate to seek medical help for fertility issues, either because they feel embarrassed or believe that it’s solely their partner’s responsibility. Open conversations can encourage more men to visit a doctor, get checked, and explore possible solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT
Open conversations can encourage more men to get checked [iStock]
Open conversations can encourage more men to get checked [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Fertility problems often have treatable causes, and by seeking help, men may discover solutions they didn’t know existed.

Talking openly about fertility issues helps to normalise the topic in society. When men share their experiences, it encourages others to do the same. This can lead to greater awareness, more resources, and support systems that can benefit everyone facing fertility challenges.

Over time, this can create a culture where fertility issues are openly discussed and understood, rather than hidden in silence.

ADVERTISEMENT

By talking about these issues openly, men can support each other, reduce stigma, and help create a more understanding and supportive environment for everyone dealing with fertility challenges. It’s time for men to start breaking the silence around fertility, for their own well-being and for those who may be silently struggling.

ALSO READ: Men are infertile because of these 4 popular activities

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 African countries named after dead people

5 African countries named after dead people

Why men need to talk about fertility issues more openly

Why men need to talk about fertility issues more openly

5 Deep questions to ask yourself before 2025

5 countries where trade by barter still exists

5 countries where trade by barter still exists

Here's the tallest mountain in Nigeria - It's called the mountain of death

Here's the tallest mountain in Nigeria - It's called the mountain of death

50 morning prayers to start your day with faith and positivity

50 morning prayers to start your day with faith and positivity

3 situations where a person’s true colours always show, according to psychology

3 situations where a person’s true colours always show, according to psychology

5 reasons the Martell Tower will redefine experiences in Lagos

5 reasons the Martell Tower will redefine experiences in Lagos

NBA Nigeria hosts third edition of 'NBA Meets Art' at Art X Lagos

NBA Nigeria hosts third edition of 'NBA Meets Art' at Art X Lagos

What happens to your body when you stop taking birth control?

What happens to your body when you stop taking birth control?

KFC introduces Naija flavours & affordable value meal to delight Nigerian taste buds

KFC introduces Naija flavours & affordable value meal to delight Nigerian taste buds

5 things to do every morning before looking at your phone

5 things to do every morning before looking at your phone

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to politely tell someone they have bad breath [VistaCreate]

How to politely tell someone they have bad breath

Pray to start your week right [iStock]

10 powerful prayers to start your week right

Brics+

A Nigerian’s Tale of Moscow: Fashion, Food, and Warm Welcomes

Clearline HMO partners with Air Peace to celebrate 10th Anniversary with medical outreach in Lagos

Clearline HMO partners with Air Peace for 10th Anniversary with medical outreach