ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Men are infertile because of these 4 popular activities

Temi Iwalaiye

Men! These popular activities will make you infertile.

Common causes of male infertility [Shuttershock]
Common causes of male infertility [Shuttershock]

Recommended articles

Here are some surprising activities that might impact men's ability to make a woman conceive:

Sitting for long periods affects men’s fertility adversely. Jobs like taxi and truck driving involve prolonged sitting which can contribute to elevated scrotal temperatures and potential fertility problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Scrotal heating" and "scrotal hyperthermia" describe the phenomenon where prolonged heat exposure elevates scrotal temperature, hindering sperm production.

Studies dating back to the 1990s have shown a link between occupational heat exposure and reduced fertility in men. Ceramic oven operators and bakers faced greater difficulties conceiving compared to colleagues who worked in cooler environments.

Interestingly, a 1984 study showed a significant increase in sperm concentration for men using ice packs on their scrotums overnight.

Causes of male infertility [123f]
Causes of male infertility [123f] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

A large-scale study at Massachusetts General Hospital analysed data from over 650 men seeking infertility treatment. Men who regularly wore boxers had slightly higher sperm counts and quality compared to those who wore tighter-fitting underwear like briefs or bikinis.

Heavy alcohol consumption disrupts sperm production, alters hormone levels, and reduces sperm quality. It can even shrink testicles and damage sperm DNA, increasing the risk of miscarriage.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Men are infertile because of these 4 popular activities

Men are infertile because of these 4 popular activities

Why most airplanes are painted white

Why most airplanes are painted white

Here are 3 signs your 4-year relationship won't lead to marriage

Here are 3 signs your 4-year relationship won't lead to marriage

The rarest and most valuable gemstones on earth

The rarest and most valuable gemstones on earth

Decoding the 7 hidden meanings behind eye contact

Decoding the 7 hidden meanings behind eye contact

5 differences between sperm and semen

5 differences between sperm and semen

7 animals that don't identify as male or female

7 animals that don't identify as male or female

11 sweet successes & bitter realities in the lives of celebs after white weddings

11 sweet successes & bitter realities in the lives of celebs after white weddings

Causes, symptoms & how to prevent red eye disease

Causes, symptoms & how to prevent red eye disease

Heineken x Afrozons Pre-Grammy event to write new chapter of good times in African music history

Heineken x Afrozons Pre-Grammy event to write new chapter of good times in African music history

Condoms burst for these 9 unexpected reasons

Condoms burst for these 9 unexpected reasons

Typhoid fever: Symptoms and preventive measures

Typhoid fever: Symptoms and preventive measures

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sore throat

5 unusual symptoms of gonorrhea you should know about

These blood group combinations may struggle to have children

These blood group combinations may struggle to have children

Why young people are getting stroke .shapecharge/Getty Images

10 reasons young people are developing stroke

How to orgasm without penetration [essence]

Non-penetrative orgasms: 5 ways women experience orgasms without penetration