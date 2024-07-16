5 symptoms and causes of infertility in women

While there's no single cause, infertility in women can stem from a variety of factors, and recognising the signs early can make a difference in seeking the right help and support.

Symptoms of infertility

1. Irregular menstrual cycles

A typical menstrual cycle lasts about 28 days, but it can vary. If your cycle is shorter than 21 days or longer than 35 days, or if it fluctuates significantly, it could be a sign of infertility. Regular cycles are often a sign that ovulation is happening normally, so irregular cycles might mean ovulation is not regular.

2. Painful periods

While some discomfort during periods is normal, extremely painful periods could indicate conditions like endometriosis, which can affect fertility. If period pain is severe enough to disrupt daily activities, it’s a good idea to seek medical advice.

3. Excessive facial hair growth

Unwanted facial hair, especially in a pattern typical for males (like on the chin or upper lip), can be a symptom of hormonal imbalance.

Conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can cause excessive hair growth and are linked to infertility.

4. No periods or missed periods

Missing periods occasionally can happen due to stress or changes in weight. However, if periods stop altogether or are missed frequently, it could be a sign that the body is not ovulating regularly, which is essential for fertility.

5. Heavy periods

Very heavy periods can be a symptom of conditions such as fibroids or endometriosis, both of which can impact fertility. If you need to change your pad or tampon every hour or if your period lasts more than seven days, it's worth discussing with a healthcare provider.

Causes of infertility

1. Hormonal imbalance

Hormones regulate the menstrual cycle and ovulation. Conditions like PCOS or thyroid disorders can disrupt hormone levels, leading to infertility. Blood tests can help diagnose hormonal imbalances.

2. Thyroid dysfunction

Both hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid) and hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) can interfere with ovulation. Symptoms may include fatigue, weight changes, and menstrual irregularities.

3. Low body weight

Having a body mass index (BMI) below 18.5 can cause hormonal changes that disrupt ovulation. Women with low body weight may not ovulate regularly or at all.

4. High body weight

A BMI over 30 can also affect fertility. Excess fat tissue can lead to increased production of estrogen, which can interfere with ovulation.

Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial for reproductive health.

5. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

PCOS is a common cause of infertility, characterised by the presence of multiple cysts on the ovaries and an imbalance in reproductive hormones. Women with PCOS may experience irregular periods, excessive hair growth, and difficulty getting pregnant.

If you recognise any of these symptoms, consult a medical professional for evaluation and support.