ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

3 reasons judges break their pen after a death sentence

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's why you might see a judge break his pen after passing a death sentence.

Why judges break their pen after a giving a death sentence [unilad]
Why judges break their pen after a giving a death sentence [unilad]

The tradition of breaking a pen after a death sentence among judges all over the world has deeply symbolic and historical meaning.

Recommended articles

Most judges write down their judgement and sentencing before giving reading it out, but whenever a judge gives a death sentence to an accused person, he breaks his pen. Why?

The practice of breaking the nib after passing a death sentence dates back to the Mughal dynasty in India. It was around this time that the Mughal Emperor would break the quill used to sign death sentences. This approach was later adopted by British justices in colonial India and extended after India attained independence.

ADVERTISEMENT

It should be noted that this practice is not codified by law, yet many judges do it voluntarily.

The pen is broken to mean it has served its purpose. The pen was used to take a life and can’t be used for any other purpose. Death sentences are special because they aren't given out every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

It means the judge feels sombre about passing a death sentence. This is a symbolic act that emphasises the judge's emotional weight and responsibility in deciding someone's fate.

ALSO READ: Woman sentenced to death for killing ex-husband who planned to marry new wife

When judges do it, it conveys the finality and irrevocability of a death sentence, which cannot be reversed once imposed.

Although most countries have revoked death penalties as punishment for crimes, 55 countries still enforce them.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 most famous people in the world

Top 10 most famous people in the world

5 reasons behind the frequent power outages in Nigeria

5 reasons behind the frequent power outages in Nigeria

These common drinks can be harmful if you take them on a hot day

These common drinks can be harmful if you take them on a hot day

3 reasons judges break their pen after a death sentence

3 reasons judges break their pen after a death sentence

Muvmnt Studio hosts watch party for ‘L.I.F.E on The Muvmnt Pod with Simi Drey’

Muvmnt Studio hosts watch party for ‘L.I.F.E on The Muvmnt Pod with Simi Drey’

7 things you should never do when on a plane

7 things you should never do when on a plane

The Garden of Eden is believed to be in one of these 5 places

The Garden of Eden is believed to be in one of these 5 places

Here are 3 ways you can reduce acid in your body

Here are 3 ways you can reduce acid in your body

This 33-year-old woman is still a virgin because she has 12 rules for her man

This 33-year-old woman is still a virgin because she has 12 rules for her man

Why you shouldn't wash your face immediately after exposure to teargas

Why you shouldn't wash your face immediately after exposure to teargas

How Glo added colour, excitement to 2024 Ojude Oba festival

How Glo added colour, excitement to 2024 Ojude Oba festival

Posting your kids online? They might never be the same—here's what to do

Posting your kids online? They might never be the same—here's what to do

Pulse Sports

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

American albino model Shaun Ross [Getty Images]

7 common myths about people living with albinism

Tanzania's human rights campaigners say the number of attacks against albinos is in sharp decline, but their graves are increasingly being desecrated instead and their remains exhumed

Understanding albinism: Realities and the need for awareness

Cape Town, South Africa [Tripsavvy]

Top 5 cleanest cities in Africa

These are the most thoughtful ways to celebrate Father's Day this weekend [Getty Images]

These are the most thoughtful ways to celebrate Father's Day this weekend