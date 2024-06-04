ADVERTISEMENT
Woman sentenced to death for killing ex-husband who planned to marry new wife

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convict stabbed Chief Magistrate with a sharp object on his abdomen, neck and left arm which led to his death.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abubakar was arraigned before the court for murder on August 25, 2022, while the main charge was filed on July 26, 2023.

The prosecution said that the convict stabbed Chief Magistrate Muhammad-Ibrahim with a sharp object on his abdomen, neck and left arm which led to his death.

Delivering judgment, the Chief Judge of the state, who adjudicated on the case, Justice Umar Abubakar held that the court was convinced that the accused person based on the evidence adduced by the prosecution.

The defendant was last seen with the deceased in his house in Birnin Kebbi, shortly after, he was found dead.

“Circumstantial evidence linked the defendant to the offence.

“The burden of proof is on the prosecution to establish guilt against the accused person beyond reasonable doubt within the boundary of evidence adduced.

“With the extra-judicial statement of the accused person and the testimony of 12 prosecution witnesses, the court is overwhelmingly convinced that the circumstantial evidence is an irresistible fact that she was the one who killed the deceased.

“The evidence adduced is cogent, compelling, not controverted.

"Her Hijab was found smeared with blood. It was her intention to kill him."

She knew death would be the consequence of her action. The offence was committed at a time when the deceased was about to marry a new wife.

“The court is satisfied, it is clearly established that the defendant mercilessly planned and marshalled the attack with sharp object, obviously to cause death or knowing the consequence of her act to cause death or does not care.

“The court has found you guilty of culpable homicide and bodily harm, the court has convicted you as charged.

“The court has sentenced you to death by hanging in accordance with section 191(b) penal code law of Kebbi State. You are to be hanged by the neck until you are dead.

“The court has also sentenced you to seven years in prison for causing bodily harm in accordance with section 224 (1) of penal code law of Kebbi State,” the Judge read out in the judgment.

In mitigation, the defence counsel, Mudashiru Sani, holding brief for Abdulnasir Sallau, described the convict as a first-time offender with aged parents.

The council said that the convict was her parents’ caregiver and also had a young daughter in need of motherly care. He pleaded with the court to give the convict a lighter sentence, so that she could finish her time and come back to society as a reformed individual, considering her age.

In reply, the Prosecuting Counsel, who is the Director of Public Prosecution in the state Ministry of Justice, Lawal Hudu-Garba, enjoined the court to follow the letter of the law to serve as a deterrent to others from committing the same heinous offence.

Shortly after the judgment, the defence counsel, Sani, said, his client would appeal the verdict.

