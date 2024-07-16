RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Why do so many footballers cut holes in their socks?

Temi Iwalaiye

Ever wondered why some footballers socks have holes? Here's why:

Why do so many footballers cut holes in their socks? [huffpost]
Why do so many footballers cut holes in their socks? [huffpost]

Football players use the socks to keep their shin pads in place and their leg muscles warm. Plus, they have enough money to buy socks without holes in them. So, why then do they cut them up?

Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, and Bukayo Saka are just a few of the footballers known for cutting up their socks during football games, but this isn’t a new practice; it’s been around for quite some time.

Football players are increasingly using holes in their socks to release stress in their calves, according to BT Sport analyst Jermaine Jenas. It is said that using this method will increase circulation and lessen cramps, but is there any scientific backing to this?

Dr. Stefaan Vossen, founder of Core Clinics spoke to The Mirror about why this is done.

  1. New socks are tight: Footballers wear new socks for each game, which can be constricting since the socks are usually brand new.
  2. Swelling calves: During exertion, calves swell with blood flow, making tight socks even more uncomfortable.
  3. Blood flow restriction: Overly tight socks can restrict blood flow, causing issues for players.
  4. Reducing tightness: Players cut holes in areas that feel tight to improve circulation.
  5. Strategic customisation: Holes allow for optimal compression throughout the game, maximising comfort and performance.
  6. Psychological factor: Pre-game rituals are important, and if holes feel like a performance booster, players will stick with them.



