Why do brides wear white on their wedding day?

But why is white the colour of choice for brides?

This tradition is so ingrained in our culture that it seems like it has always been this way. However, the history of brides wearing white is relatively recent.

This choice of colour carries significant meaning and has evolved over time to become a symbol of purity, celebration, and status.

Historical origins

The tradition of brides wearing white can be traced back to Queen Victoria's wedding in 1840.

Before Queen Victoria, brides simply wore their best dress, regardless of the color. Queen Victoria chose a white silk satin gown adorned with Honiton lace, which was quite unusual at the time. Her wedding set a trend among the wealthy, as white was difficult to keep clean and thus a symbol of status and wealth​​.

In earlier times, white was not associated with weddings. For example, in biblical days, blue was the colour that represented purity. The Greeks and Romans also used white robes to symbolise joy and celebration, but it wasn't specifically for weddings​​.

Symbolism of white

The colour white has come to represent purity, innocence, and new beginnings. This symbolism aligns with the traditional view of marriage as the start of a new chapter in life. Also, white can signify a fresh start and the bride's transition from her family home to her new life with her spouse​​.

Modern interpretations

While the white wedding dress remains popular, modern brides often personalise their wedding attire. Some opt for off-white, ivory, or even pastel shades. These choices reflect personal taste and a move towards more inclusive and varied interpretations of what a wedding dress should be​​.

Interestingly, in some cultures, white is not the traditional colour for weddings. For instance, in many Eastern cultures, red is the preferred colour for bridal attire as it symbolises good luck and prosperity​​.

The role of media and fashion

The bridal industry maintains the white wedding dress tradition. Since the early 20th century, wedding magazines and advertisements have promoted the idea of the white dress as the quintessential bridal look. This marketing strategy created a standard that many brides aspired to, further entrenching the tradition​​.

