3 deaf people who changed the world

Despite this limitation, many talented people who changed the world have been deaf and we are celebrating them today which is World Deaf Day.

Here are three deaf world changers:

1. Ludwig van Beethoven

Pulse Nigeria

Ludwig Van Beethoven, a German pianist and renowned classical composer, is considered the most famous deaf person. Born in 1770, Beethoven lost his hearing at 26, possibly due to typhus, and by 52, he was believed to be completely deaf.

Despite this, he produced some of his most significant works, including the Ninth Symphony, Fur Elise, the Fifth Symphony, and the Moonlight Sonata. Beethoven's deafness has not hindered his ability to communicate and perform in concerts, showcasing the resilience and potential of the deaf community.

2. Thomas Edison

Pulse Nigeria

Thomas Edison, born in 1847, is a renowned American inventor known for inventing the light bulb, phonograph, and motion picture. Despite having hearing problems since childhood, Edison enjoyed the benefits of being deaf, which helped him concentrate on his work.

His most significant achievements include the invention of the lightbulb, which illuminated homes for hours, and the development of the electric power system for homes, businesses, and factories. Edison's favourite invention was the phonograph used to create motion pictures, and he worked on it for 52 years.

3. Hellen Keller

Pulse Nigeria

At 18 months, Keller contracted 'Brain Fever', leaving her blind, deaf, and mute. She developed a limited communication method and created a basic sign language. Anne Sullivan, her mentor, taught her finger spelling and other communication methods. Keller became the first deafblind person to achieve a Bachelor of Arts degree, became a writer, and communicated with millions globally. She was a founding member of the first organisation to support blind adults, and she visited war veterans and blind soldiers.

