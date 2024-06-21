ADVERTISEMENT
5 things to do every morning for lower blood pressure

Anna Ajayi

Simple morning habits can lower your blood pressure.

Some morning practices can help you maintain healthier blood pressure levels [Pinterest]
Some morning practices can help you maintain healthier blood pressure levels [Pinterest]

The sun rises, a new day dawns, and with it comes the perfect opportunity to prioritise your well-being. For those looking to manage their blood pressure, a strategic morning routine can be a game-changer.

High blood pressure usually shows no symptoms but can lead to severe health issues such as heart disease and stroke, if left unmanaged. However, with some mindful adjustments to your morning routine, you can take proactive steps to control and lower your blood pressure.

Here are five effective morning habits that can help you maintain healthier blood pressure levels:

While many people rely on their morning cup of coffee to jumpstart the day, excessive caffeine can raise blood pressure. Caffeine is a stimulant that can temporarily spike blood pressure by blocking a hormone that helps keep your arteries widened.

Limit your caffeine intake [AshleyAddiction]
Limit your caffeine intake [AshleyAddiction] Pulse Nigeria

To keep your blood pressure stable, consider reducing your caffeine intake. Opt for decaffeinated coffee or limit yourself to just one cup of regular coffee later in the morning. If you have hypertension or a history of heart problems, it's wise to discuss your caffeine consumption with your doctor.

Skipping breakfast can negatively affect your blood pressure. Research indicates that having a nutritious breakfast helps regulate blood pressure levels throughout the day. Aim for a balanced meal that includes fruits, nuts, and low-fat dairy products.

Eat a balanced diet [NBS]
Eat a balanced diet [NBS] Pulse Nigeria

Foods rich in potassium, like bananas and oranges, can counteract the effects of sodium and help lower blood pressure. A breakfast bowl of low-fat yoghurt topped with fruits and nuts is an excellent choice to start your day healthily.

Many popular breakfast items, such as pastries and sugary cereals, contain high levels of added sugars, which can contribute to high blood pressure. Consuming too much sugar can affect the hormonal pathways that regulate blood pressure and lead to stiffer arteries. To avoid these effects, choose breakfast options low in added sugars. Natural sugars found in fruits do not raise blood pressure, so adding fresh fruits to your morning meal is a beneficial alternative.

Regular physical activity is one of the most effective ways to lower blood pressure.

Exercise regularly [Vinmec]
Exercise regularly [Vinmec] Pulse Nigeria

Engaging in morning exercise, such as a brisk walk, cycling, or a session of yoga, can help manage hypertension. Exercise promotes better heart health and improves blood circulation.

Starting your day with a few minutes of meditation or deep breathing exercises can reduce stress and lower blood pressure. Meditation helps relax your body, increases nitric oxide production, and widens blood vessels, promoting lower blood pressure.

Meditate and practice deep breathing [Medium]
Meditate and practice deep breathing [Medium] Pulse Nigeria

Simple mindfulness meditation involves sitting quietly, focusing on your breath, and gently bringing your attention back whenever your mind wanders. Even five minutes of morning meditation can set a calming tone for the rest of your day.

Incorporating these five habits into your morning routine can help you manage your blood pressure and improve your health. Consistency is key, so make these practices a regular part of your daily schedule.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

