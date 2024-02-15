ADVERTISEMENT
A step-by-step approach to getting into meditation for Nigerians

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Whether you're in Lagos, Abuja, Enugu or Ibadan, meditation can be your gateway to improved mental health, and a deeper sense of inner peace.

A step-by-step approach to getting into meditation for Nigerians [Getty Images]
A step-by-step approach to getting into meditation for Nigerians [Getty Images]

Yet, amidst the hustle and bustle, the ancient practice of meditation offers a sanctuary of peace and mental clarity. Whether you're in the busy streets of Lagos, the political corridors of Abuja, or the cultural heartlands of Enugu and Ibadan, meditation can be your gateway to improved mental health, enhanced focus, and a deeper sense of inner peace.

This beginner's guide, crafted with the Nigerian audience in mind, aims to introduce you to the basics of meditation, offering a step-by-step approach to integrating this transformative practice into your daily life.

ALSO READ: How faith and culture have shaped the Nigerian idea of Ash Wednesday

Meditation is a mental exercise that involves focusing your mind on a particular object, thought, or activity to train attention and awareness, and achieve a mentally clear and emotionally calm and stable state. It's a practice that has been around for thousands of years, with roots in various cultures and religions across the world, including in Africa where traditional practices often include forms of meditation in rituals and healing processes.

For Nigerians, the benefits of meditation are manifold. In a society where stress, anxiety, and the pressures of daily life can take a toll on one's well-being, meditation offers a way to reduce stress, control anxiety, promote emotional health, enhance self-awareness, and even improve sleep. It's a tool not just for personal growth, but also for navigating the complexities of modern Nigerian life with grace and resilience.

Meditation Nigeria [Getty Images]
Meditation Nigeria [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria
1. Find a Quiet Space: Begin by finding a quiet spot where you won't be disturbed. This could be a corner of your room, a peaceful garden, or even a quiet beach. The key is to find a place where you can be alone with your thoughts.

2. Set a Time Limit: As a beginner, it's helpful to start with short periods of meditation. Even five minutes can be beneficial. You can gradually increase the duration as you get more comfortable with the practice.

3. Get Comfortable: Sit or lie down in a comfortable position. You don't have to adopt any specific posture as long as you’re comfortable. For many Nigerians, sitting on a chair or on a mat with legs crossed works well.

4. Focus on Your Breath: Close your eyes and turn your attention to your breath. Notice the sensation of air entering and leaving your nostrils or the rise and fall of your chest. Don't try to control your breath; simply observe it.

5. Return to Your Breath: Your mind will inevitably wander. This is normal. When you notice your mind wandering, gently redirect your focus back to your breath.

6. Close Your Session: After the time is up, slowly open your eyes and take a moment to notice how you feel. Reflect on the experience and the sensations in your body.

  • Be Consistent: Try to meditate at the same time each day to establish a routine.
  • Start Small: Begin with short sessions and gradually increase the duration.
  • Use Guided Meditations: If you find it difficult to focus, consider using guided meditations. There are many free resources available online specifically tailored to beginners.
  • Be Patient: Mastery of meditation takes time. Be patient with yourself and celebrate small victories.
Meditation can be a powerful tool for enhancing well-being and achieving a balanced life in Nigeria. It allows us to navigate our daily challenges with a sense of calm and purpose. By incorporating meditation into our routines, we not only improve our own lives but also contribute to a more mindful and compassionate society.

Whether you're a busy professional in Lagos, a student in Port Harcourt, or a homemaker in Kaduna, meditation is a practice that transcends geographical and cultural boundaries, offering a universal solution to the universal challenges of stress and anxiety. Embrace meditation today, and embark on a journey to a more peaceful and focused life.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

