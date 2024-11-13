The world’s most expensive cars and who drives them

These cars are made with the best materials, are equipped with cutting-edge technology, and are often limited editions, meaning only a few exist in the world. For those who can afford them, these cars aren’t just for driving; they’re prized possessions that reflect their owner's personality, taste, and sometimes even their success.

Here are some of the world’s most expensive cars and the stars who are lucky enough to own them.

1. Bugatti Centodieci - Cristiano Ronaldo

Pulse Nigeria

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most famous football players in the world, owns the Bugatti Centodieci, a car that costs around $9 million. This car is special because only ten were made, making it extremely rare. The Centodieci is incredibly fast and luxurious, representing Ronaldo’s love for speed and high-end style. With a top speed of over 200 miles per hour, it’s a perfect fit for someone as fast-paced as Ronaldo, who is known for his quick moves on the field.

2. Aston Martin Valkyrie - David Beckham

Pulse Nigeria

Former football legend David Beckham drives an Aston Martin Valkyrie, valued at around $3.2 million. Aston Martin only made 150 of these exclusive models, and the car’s futuristic design and powerful engine make it a standout vehicle. The Valkyrie combines a high-performance engine with a sleek, aerodynamic look, representing a perfect blend of tradition and innovation. For Beckham, known for his sophisticated style, this car suits his brand as a global fashion icon.

3. Mercedes-Benz Maybach Exelero - Jay-Z

Pulse Nigeria

Rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z is the proud owner of the Mercedes-Benz Maybach Exelero, a luxury car that costs around $8 million. This car is powerful, with a V12 twin-turbo engine that can reach high speeds, but it’s also spacious and comfortable inside. Jay-Z’s Maybach reflects his successful career in music and business, showing that he appreciates both style and performance in his car.

4. Pagani Huayra BC - Lewis Hamilton

Pulse Nigeria

Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton owns the Pagani Huayra BC, a car worth about $2.6 million. Known for its beautiful design and powerful engine, this car matches Hamilton’s passion for speed and racing. The Pagani Huayra BC is lightweight and built for performance, making it a great choice for a professional driver like Hamilton. Only a limited number of this car exist, adding to its value and exclusivity.

5. Ferrari LaFerrari - Kylie Jenner

Pulse Nigeria

Kylie Jenner, a social media star and entrepreneur, drives a Ferrari LaFerrari, which costs about $1.4 million. This car is Ferrari’s first hybrid model, combining a traditional engine with an electric motor for extra power. Kylie’s LaFerrari has a striking red design, reflecting her bold and flashy lifestyle. It’s a car that combines speed and eco-friendly technology, making it a standout vehicle for a standout personality.