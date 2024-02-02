5 of the most expensive cars in 2024
In the world of luxury cars, some stand out as the creme of the crop.
According to their website and other publications, these are the most expensive cars of 2024.
Rolls-Royce Spectre
The Spectre, Rolls-Royce's first electric car is a masterpiece of personalised luxury. While starting at $420,000, most owners can tailor it with exquisite materials and features, pushing the average price closer to $500,000. From heated and ventilated massage seats to a Starlight headliner and bespoke audio, every detail screams opulence. With high demand, expect a two-year wait for this $559,650 rolling artwork.
Ferrari Daytona SP3
This car was inspired by the iconic 1967 24 Hours of Daytona, Ferrari's Daytona SP3 is a collector's dream. It has a naturally aspirated V12 engine producing 829 horsepower and a 9,500-rpm redline. Only 599 units exist, each priced at a staggering $2,226,935. This is a car for those who crave exclusivity and adrenaline-pumping performance.
Lamborghini Revuelto
Lamborghini's Revuelto marks a new era with its innovative HPEV hybrid technology. Combining a mighty V12 engine with electric motors, it delivers a groundbreaking 1015 CV, pushing the boundaries of performance and driving experience. This statement piece is a glimpse into the future of supercars, and though pricing hasn't been announced, expect a hefty sum for this technological marvel. The starting price is $608,358 in the US.
2022 Ferrari SF90
The 986-horsepower SF90 melds the power of a twin-turbo V8 with the efficiency of three electric motors. Starting at $515,245, this plug-in hybrid offers instant power, all-wheel-drive stability, and a 15-mile electric range, making it a versatile beast. While its gasoline range extends the journey, the price tag remains out of reach for many, solidifying its status as a luxury for the privileged few.
Rolls-Royce Phantom
For those seeking the pinnacle of luxury cars, the Phantom remains a timeless icon. Starting at $573,000, its spacious interior, particularly in the extended wheelbase model, pampers rear passengers with unmatched comfort. This car is the gold standard in ultra-luxury automobiles.
