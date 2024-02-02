ADVERTISEMENT
5 of the most expensive cars in 2024

In the world of luxury cars, some stand out as the creme of the crop.

Lamborghini Revuelto [motortrend]

According to their website and other publications, these are the most expensive cars of 2024.

Rolls-royce spectre [roll-royce]
The Spectre, Rolls-Royce's first electric car is a masterpiece of personalised luxury. While starting at $420,000, most owners can tailor it with exquisite materials and features, pushing the average price closer to $500,000. From heated and ventilated massage seats to a Starlight headliner and bespoke audio, every detail screams opulence. With high demand, expect a two-year wait for this $559,650 rolling artwork.

Ferrari-Daytona-SP3 [caranddriver]

This car was inspired by the iconic 1967 24 Hours of Daytona, Ferrari's Daytona SP3 is a collector's dream. It has a naturally aspirated V12 engine producing 829 horsepower and a 9,500-rpm redline. Only 599 units exist, each priced at a staggering $2,226,935. This is a car for those who crave exclusivity and adrenaline-pumping performance.

Lamborghini Revuelto [motortrend]

Lamborghini's Revuelto marks a new era with its innovative HPEV hybrid technology. Combining a mighty V12 engine with electric motors, it delivers a groundbreaking 1015 CV, pushing the boundaries of performance and driving experience. This statement piece is a glimpse into the future of supercars, and though pricing hasn't been announced, expect a hefty sum for this technological marvel. The starting price is $608,358 in the US.

2022 Ferrari SF90 [Carbuzz]

The 986-horsepower SF90 melds the power of a twin-turbo V8 with the efficiency of three electric motors. Starting at $515,245, this plug-in hybrid offers instant power, all-wheel-drive stability, and a 15-mile electric range, making it a versatile beast. While its gasoline range extends the journey, the price tag remains out of reach for many, solidifying its status as a luxury for the privileged few.

rolls royce phantom [carandriver]

For those seeking the pinnacle of luxury cars, the Phantom remains a timeless icon. Starting at $573,000, its spacious interior, particularly in the extended wheelbase model, pampers rear passengers with unmatched comfort. This car is the gold standard in ultra-luxury automobiles.

