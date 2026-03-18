Nigerian Government Declares 19th & 20th March as Public Holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr Celebration

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Thursday, 19th March, and Friday, 20th March 2026, as public holidays to mark Eid-ul-Fitr. Minister of Interior Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo urges citizens to celebrate responsibly, embrace the virtues of Ramadan, and pray for national unity, peace, and prosperity.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially declared Thursday, 19th March, and Friday, 20th March 2026, as public holidays to mark the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

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This comes as Muslims across the country prepare to celebrate the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting, reflection, and spiritual renewal.

Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, made the announcement on behalf of the government.

In his statement, he extended warm congratulations to the Muslim faithful for completing the holy month and urged them to carry forward the virtues emphasized during Ramadan, love, generosity, peace, tolerance, and sacrifice, into everyday life.

The Minister also encouraged all Nigerians, regardless of faith, to take this festive period as an opportunity to pray for the nation’s continued peace, unity, and prosperity.

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While Eid-ul-Fitr is primarily a religious celebration, the Federal Government emphasized its role in fostering national unity and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians.

Officials reminded citizens to observe the holidays with care, keeping safety and social harmony in mind, especially as families and communities come together to mark the occasion.