Lagos Residents Are Angry Over Planned Four-Month Blackout Amid Drop in Power Supply

Residents of Amuwo-Odofin may face a four-month blackout as the Transmission Company of Nigeria and Ikeja Electric begin substation maintenance.

Residents living in the Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos State, as well as business owners there, might have to deal with a four-month power outage. This is because a 132kV substation in their community is scheduled for maintenance.

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The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Ikeja Electric are planning to start some repair and maintenance work on the 132kV GIS substation at the Amuwo Transmission Station.

This information was shared in a statement released by Ikeja Electric's management on Wednesday, posted on their X account.

According to the statement, the operation is set to commence on Wednesday, March 19, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., and is expected to continue until Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Notice of Planned Outage on the 132kv GIS Substation at the Amuwo Transmission Station. pic.twitter.com/IeTrLkKE6w — Ikeja Electric (@IkejaElectric) March 18, 2026

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“Please be informed that rehabilitation and maintenance works on the 132kV GIS substation at the Amuwo Transmission Station will commence on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. and are expected to continue until Thursday, July 30, 2026.

“During this period, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Ikeja Electric will work collaboratively to minimise the impact of the project on customers served by the following feeders,” the statement read.

The affected lines include the 11-AmuwoINJ-T1, serving Old Ojo Road and Ijesha Express, as well as the 11-AmuwoINJ-T2, covering Jakande 1 and 2. Also affected are the 33-AmuwoTCN lines supplying Amukoko and the Hongxing 1 and 2 areas.

It said the upgrade is aimed at strengthening the power infrastructure and enhancing the reliability and efficiency of electricity supply to customers within the affected areas.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience, understanding, and continued cooperation as we undertake these important improvement works,” the management stated.

Back in March, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) also let everyone know about a planned three-day power cut in the Lekki District of Lagos. They said this was necessary for network upgrade work that would help improve the electricity supply there.

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The power company shared this news through a notice they sent to their customers, making sure residents and businesses were aware that this temporary power loss would impact Lekki and the nearby areas served by the Lekki District network.

The company mentioned that the power outage was supposed to happen from Thursday, March 13th, to Saturday, March 15th, 2026. During this time, engineers were scheduled to carry out the upgrade work at the Lekki Injection Substation.

READ ALSO: Nigerians Told to Prepare for Continuous Darkness as Power Situation Might Worsen

Power Crisis in Nigeria

Nigeria's ongoing power crisis is getting worse due to a mix of issues, from maintenance problems and grid failures to money troubles at electricity companies.

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An increasing number of Nigeria's power generation companies (GenCos) have had to stop their operations because they're burdened with a massive debt of N6.8 trillion. This is making it incredibly difficult for them to maintain their equipment, get the gas they need, and cover their basic running costs.

Joy Ogaji, the head of the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), says this financial pressure points to bigger liquidity problems throughout the electricity sector.