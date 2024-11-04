ADVERTISEMENT
Here's the country with the best music in the world

Temi Iwalaiye

You might be wondering: Which country has the best music in the world?

Many countries have produced incredible music over time, and the music itself is a universal language, but only one has come out with countless styles like jazz, hip hop, country, pop, rock and roll, salsa, and blues.

The "best" music largely depends on individual taste, but after extensive research and analysis, the United States is a global leader in music production.

Native Americans were the first inhabitants of the US, with settlers from various countries like United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Germany, France and West African slaves introducing new musical styles and instruments.

Today, America is known for pioneering a vast range of genres and shaping culture, lingo, and fashion through music.

To determine a country’s impact on music, we look at factors like genre diversity, global and cultural influence, industry awards, and historical contributions. The U.S. excels in all these areas.

One reason for America's musical dominance is its constant creation of new sounds and genres; for example, punk started from folk, and hip hop came out of funk.

The U.S. music market is also the largest in the world, estimated at $15.1 billion in 2016—more than triple the size of any other country’s market.

The U.S. is home to six of the ten highest-grossing venues, including a massive stadium in Arlington, Texas, that can hold up to 105,000 people and hosts everything from Dallas Cowboys games to major concerts of Taylor Swift and Beyonce.

Michael Jackson is arguably the biggest artist to have ever lived [NewYorkTimes]
Michael Jackson is arguably the biggest artist to have ever lived [NewYorkTimes] Business Insider USA

ALSO READ: Why this country banned music that's too fast or too slow

The country has produced some of the world’s most iconic artists, such as Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Marvin Gaye, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Drake and Taylor Swift.

ALSO READ: Drake ties with Michael Jackson as male soloist with most #1 in Hot 100 history

The U.S. is also home to the world’s largest record labels—Universal, Sony, and Warner—as well as leading streaming platforms and renowned music schools.

The Recording Academy, or Grammy in the U.S., is the prestigious music award worldwide, recognising top achievements in the music industry globally.

ALSO READ: All the records that could be broken at the 2024 Grammy Awards

American music is heard everywhere, its influence reaching far beyond U.S. For instance, between 1965 and 2006, 71% of Germany’s top hits and 78% of the Netherlands' top hits were American songs.

The mix of diverse cultures and strong economic backing has made American music popular around the world, even overcoming language barriers.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

