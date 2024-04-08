ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Why this country banned music that's too fast or too slow

Temi Iwalaiye

Chechnya, a republic within Russia, has introduced new restrictions on music.

Chechen banned music that's too fast or too slow [theculturist]
Chechen banned music that's too fast or too slow [theculturist]

According to a statement from the Culture Ministry reported by the Moscow Times, all music must now have a tempo between 80 and 116 beats per minute (BPM).

Recommended articles

The music tempo restrictions were announced following a meeting between the Culture Ministry and local artists.

This slow tempo range means they won’t be listening to many popular genres of modern music, particularly pop, techno music, afro beats, and really most of the music not made by them. It’s interesting to note that, though they are Caucasians, the population is predominantly Muslim.

The Moscow Times reports that Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov instructed Culture Minister Musa Dadayev to ensure Chechen music reflects "the Chechen mentality." Dadayev reportedly emphasised that "borrowing musical culture from other peoples is inadmissible."

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a grace period has been granted. Artists have until June 1st to revise any music that falls outside the new tempo guidelines. Failure to comply will result in a ban on public performances of the music.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Most airplanes are painted white [Britannica]

3 reasons most airplanes are painted white

Jumoke Dada vs Damilola Emmanuel: Who won 'Owanbe' cooking challenge of CWG?

Jumoke Dada, Damilola Emmanuel compete on Cooking With GameChangers

Are instant noodles healthy? [salepeaket]

5 reasons noodles are dangerous and unhealthy

Milky doughnuts

How to make the perfect milky doughnuts