According to a statement from the Culture Ministry reported by the Moscow Times, all music must now have a tempo between 80 and 116 beats per minute (BPM).
Why this country banned music that's too fast or too slow
Chechnya, a republic within Russia, has introduced new restrictions on music.
Recommended articles
The music tempo restrictions were announced following a meeting between the Culture Ministry and local artists.
This slow tempo range means they won’t be listening to many popular genres of modern music, particularly pop, techno music, afro beats, and really most of the music not made by them. It’s interesting to note that, though they are Caucasians, the population is predominantly Muslim.
The Moscow Times reports that Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov instructed Culture Minister Musa Dadayev to ensure Chechen music reflects "the Chechen mentality." Dadayev reportedly emphasised that "borrowing musical culture from other peoples is inadmissible."
However, a grace period has been granted. Artists have until June 1st to revise any music that falls outside the new tempo guidelines. Failure to comply will result in a ban on public performances of the music.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng