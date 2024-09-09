ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

The best sleeping positions for pregnant women

Anna Ajayi

Pregnancy is a beautiful yet challenging journey that brings many physical changes.

What are the best sleeping positions for pregnant women? [iStock]
What are the best sleeping positions for pregnant women? [iStock]

One of the most common concerns for expectant mothers is finding a comfortable sleeping position.

Recommended articles

As the baby grows, it becomes harder to rest comfortably, and certain positions may be uncomfortable or even harmful. Let’s take a look at the most recommended sleeping positions for pregnant women and why they are beneficial.

One of the most recommended sleeping positions for pregnant women is sleeping on the left side.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sleep on your left side [iStock]
Sleep on your left side [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

This position improves blood circulation, allowing for optimal blood flow to the placenta and the baby. It also helps the kidneys efficiently remove waste and fluids from the body, reducing swelling in the legs and feet, which is common during pregnancy.

Sleeping on the left side also prevents the growing uterus from pressing on the liver, which is located on the right side of the abdomen. This is why doctors often advise pregnant women to favour the left side over the right.

As the pregnancy progresses, many women find that simply sleeping on their side isn't enough to stay comfortable. To ease pressure on the back and support the growing belly, placing a pillow between the knees or under the belly can provide extra comfort.

ADVERTISEMENT
Use pillow for support [www.maayish.sa]
Use pillow for support [www.maayish.sa] Pulse Nigeria

Body pillows or specially designed pregnancy pillows are great tools that can help expectant mothers sleep better by keeping the spine aligned and reducing discomfort.

Some pregnant women may find it difficult to sleep flat on their sides due to discomfort, particularly in the later stages of pregnancy. A semi-reclining position, where you prop yourself up with pillows at an angle, can be an excellent alternative. This position helps relieve pressure on the back and can also be helpful for those who suffer from acid reflux, a common issue during pregnancy.

ALSO READ: Some habits that can cause miscarriage in the early stages of pregnancy

ADVERTISEMENT

While it may have been a comfortable position before pregnancy, sleeping on your back is not recommended, especially after the first trimester.

Avoid sleeping on your back [Parents]
Avoid sleeping on your back [Parents] Pulse Nigeria

In this position, the weight of the growing baby can compress the major blood vessels in the abdomen, such as the vena cava, which can reduce blood flow to both the baby and the mother. This can lead to dizziness, breathing difficulties, and even lower blood pressure. Sleeping on the back can also worsen back pain, making it harder to get restful sleep.

ADVERTISEMENT

While sleeping on the left side is ideal, sleeping on the right side is generally considered safe as well. However, it's slightly less favourable than the left side because it might place a bit more pressure on the liver. That said, alternating between the right and left side can be a good way to remain comfortable without negatively affecting the baby’s health.

Every pregnancy is unique, so finding a sleeping position that works best for you, while keeping these guidelines in mind, is key to ensuring restful and safe sleep.

ALSO READ: 5 unspoken things that can happen to a woman’s body during and after pregnancy

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The best sleeping positions for pregnant women

The best sleeping positions for pregnant women

Get Ready, Benin City! Monkey Shoulder Press Play is coming your way!

Get Ready, Benin City! Monkey Shoulder Press Play is coming your way!

Hollandia all along: Kiekie’s delivery stunt causes stir, Hollandia reveals partnership

Hollandia all along: Kiekie’s delivery stunt causes stir, Hollandia reveals partnership

5 societies of people you didn't know live underground

5 societies of people you didn't know live underground

10 signs of a weak man – Are you one or are you in a relationship with one?

10 signs of a weak man – Are you one or are you in a relationship with one?

10 priceless cultural artefacts stolen by the British Empire

10 priceless cultural artefacts stolen by the British Empire

6 types of smiles and their hidden meaning

6 types of smiles and their hidden meaning

5 clear signs a guy doesn’t know what he wants

5 clear signs a guy doesn’t know what he wants

13 facial expressions and what they reveal about people’s inner feelings

13 facial expressions and what they reveal about people’s inner feelings

Nigerian pastry chef, Ikedinma bags 'Cake Artistry of the Year' title in US

Nigerian pastry chef, Ikedinma bags 'Cake Artistry of the Year' title in US

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Hollandia teams up with KieKie to help Nigerians stay ahead with dairy power

Hollandia teams up with KieKie to help Nigerians stay ahead with dairy power

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why more young men are moving from baddies to sugar mummies in 2024 (Source - Hotpot.ai)

Instant noodles to five-star buffets: Why young men are chasing sugar mummies in 2024

Going on a diet may not be the best for you [iStock]

Here’s why going on a diet can be very harmful

What time is best to take sweets? [Shutterstock]

What is the best time to eat sweets? Nutritionists are clear

Best countries for BBL [healthandbeautytravel]

Do you want the perfect butt? Top 5 countries for the best BBLs