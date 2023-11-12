ADVERTISEMENT
5 health benefits of sleeping on your left side

Samiah Ogunlowo

Beyond the realm of comfort, this position comes with a range of health advantages that might just convince you to switch up your sleeping habits.

Sleeping on your left side can improve your health
Sleeping on your left side can improve your health [Medical News]

One often overlooked yet beneficial position is sleeping on your left side.

Below are five health benefits of sleeping on your left side;

Sleeping on your left side can enhance digestion. The stomach and pancreas naturally hang on the left side, and by sleeping on this side, you can help gravity in moving substances from the small intestine to the large intestine.

This position facilitates the digestion process, potentially reducing issues like acid reflux and heartburn.

Your heart will thank you for choosing the left side. Sleeping on the left promotes optimal blood circulation and takes the pressure off the heart.

This position allows the heart to pump blood more efficiently, ensuring a smoother flow to vital organs and enhancing overall cardiovascular health.

The body's lymphatic system plays a crucial role in removing waste and toxins. Sleeping on the left side can assist in efficiently draining this system, promoting detoxification and potentially reducing the risk of illnesses.

For those who snore or suffer from sleep apnea, the left-side sleeping position may offer relief. It keeps the airways more open than sleeping on the back, potentially minimising snoring and improving breathing for individuals with sleep apnea.

For expectant mothers, sleeping on the left side is often recommended. This position enhances blood flow to the uterus, kidneys, and fetus, reducing pressure on the liver. It can help prevent complications such as swelling and high blood pressure.

Pregnant women can benefit from sleeping on the left side
Pregnant women can benefit from sleeping on the left side [Motherly] Pulse Nigeria

While personal preferences in sleep positions vary, the health benefits of choosing the left side are compelling.

From aiding digestion to promoting heart health, this simple adjustment in your sleeping habit may contribute significantly to your overall well-being.

Remember, individual experiences may differ, and consulting with a healthcare professional is advised for personalised advice on sleep positions.

So, the next time you find yourself tossing and turning, consider the left side for a night of restful and healthful sleep.

