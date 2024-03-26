ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Top 10 richest female celebs in the world: Rihanna, Taylor Swift's wealth shocking

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are the richest self-made female celebrities in the world.

Richest female celebrities in the world
Richest female celebrities in the world

Forbes released its list of the top 10 richest self-made female celebrities in the world in 2023. The list includes women who gained their wealth through their hard work and not through inheritance or divorce.

Recommended articles

Forbes used various factors, including stock prices of individual assets and expert consultations to determine the value of private companies, to arrive at the rankings.

The women on the list are entertainers but they have delved into different fields like fashion, music, media, and beauty.

ADVERTISEMENT
Oprah Winfrey is one of the richest women in the world [Gettyimages]
Oprah Winfrey is one of the richest women in the world [Gettyimages] In December 2023, Oprah said she used weight loss medication, but declined to name which one. The TV host said she wants to remove the stigma around the drugs."I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself," Winfrey told People. "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for." Business Insider USA

With a net worth of $2.5 billion, Oprah is ranked as the richest self-made female billionaire. She invested profits from her show into Harpo Productions and other business ventures, including a musical film with Steven Spielberg called A Color Purple.

Rihanna is the richest self-made female billionaire [Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP]
Rihanna is the richest self-made female billionaire [Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP] Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

How much is Rihanna worth. She is the youngest self-made female billionaire at 35, Rihanna's net worth is around $1.4 billion. She is known for her Fenty Beauty make-up line and Fenty lingerie which saw a doubling of revenue in 2022. She also collaborated with Puma on a line called Fenty x Puma. Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is believed to be expanding to China soon, that just means more money.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 Time100 Gala in New York City.Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 Time100 Gala in New York City.Taylor Hill/Getty Images Business Insider USA

Despite a decline in the value of her shapewear firm, Skims, Kim's net worth remains at $1.2 billion. She also has a private equity firm, SKKY Partners, and launched a skincare line, SKKN by Kim.

ADVERTISEMENT
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour launched her into wealth [Getty Images]
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour launched her into wealth [Getty Images] Business Insider USA

According to Forbes, Taylor's net worth has risen to $740 million in 2022, but recent estimates show that she is now a billionaire at $1.1 billion. Her tenth studio album, Midnights, and the Eras tour have contributed to her wealth. Ticketmaster sold over 2 million tickets on a single November day. She also plans to earn more on the road and receive a cut from all 52 performances and merchandise sales.

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty has managed to stand out among other celebrity cosmetic companies thanks to its quality and social media dominance.Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty has managed to stand out among other celebrity cosmetic companies thanks to its quality and social media dominance.Cindy Ord/Getty Images Business Insider USA

Selena's net worth has increased from $95 million in 2022 to an estimated $800 million in 2024. She is reportedly in private talks with bankers interested in investing in or acquiring her cosmetic company, Rare Beauty, worth $2 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kylie Jenner is one of the richest young woman in the world [Getty Images]
Kylie Jenner is one of the richest young woman in the world [Getty Images] Business Insider USA

With a net worth of $680 million, Kylie owns an estimated 44.1% of Kylie Cosmetics, which she sold to French beauty giant Coty for $600 million in 2020. She has been promoting products like Glow Water and Kylie Cosmetics items, including those sold by Selfridges and inspired by DC Comics' Batman. She also has a fashion line and perfumes out this year.

Beyonce's major source of wealth is music [Gettyimages]
Beyonce's major source of wealth is music [Gettyimages] Beyonc won her first two Grammys in 2001 with Destiny's Child for their hit single "Say My Name."In 2023, she received her record-breaking 32nd award for her eighth solo album "Renaissance." She has received 88 nominations, tied for the most in history. Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

Beyonce's net worth is $540 million, with most of her wealth coming from music. However, with the launch of her skincare brand, Cécred, her fortune may soon increase. She released her seventh studio album, Renaissance, in 2022, broke the record for the most Grammy wins in history, and announced a couture collection with Balmain in 2023. She also embarked on her first solo tour in seven years and purchased a $200 million Malibu mansion.

Madonna's long striving career is a source of her wealth [reddit/bbc]
Madonna's long striving career is a source of her wealth [reddit/bbc] At 20, Madonna left the Midwest for New York. She had a few modeling and dance gigs under her belt but had dreams of becoming a musician.She released her first album, "Madonna," in 1983 when she was 24. By the following year, the album was certified platinum, paving the way for a successful career to follow.She has since released over a dozen albums and chart-topping singles such as "Like A Virgin," "Like A Prayer," "Vogue," and more.In her 20s and beyond, Madonna also starred in films like "Desperately Seeking Susan" (1985), "Dick Tracy" (1990), "A League of Their Own" (1992), and "Evita" (1996).Now in her 60s, she's still a culturally relevant pop star, known by many as the Queen of Pop. Business Insider USA

Madonna's net worth is $580 million, and she plans to direct a biopic about herself with Ozark’s Emmy-winning star, Julia Garner. Her wealth comes from her four decades in the music industry, with multiple album sales and tours around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT
Celine Dion onstage at the 66th Grammy Awards.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Celine Dion onstage at the 66th Grammy Awards.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Business Insider USA

Celine Dion, a Canadian singer with a net worth of $480 million, sold over 220 million albums worldwide, primarily in Las Vegas. She continues to release music and has released the soundtrack to Love Again, a film starring Jennifer Lopez, despite suffering from a rare neurological disorder.

Country legend Dolly Parton also co-owns two companies. Rick Kern / FilmMagic
Country legend Dolly Parton also co-owns two companies. Rick Kern / FilmMagic Business Insider USA

Dolly's net worth is $440 million, and her main source of wealth is Dollywood, her Tennessee theme park. She has also sold two TV specials, published a novel, and added branded products. Her park has benefited from a post-pandemic tourism boom.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We found the loneliest house in the world

We found the loneliest house in the world

How to block your Airtel SIM card

How to block your Airtel SIM card

Top 10 richest female celebs in the world: Rihanna, Taylor Swift's wealth shocking

Top 10 richest female celebs in the world: Rihanna, Taylor Swift's wealth shocking

These tricks will help you sleep soundly on the plane

These tricks will help you sleep soundly on the plane

AI may soon be able to predict whether you'll be rich, when you'll die

AI may soon be able to predict whether you'll be rich, when you'll die

How quitting smoking can improve your sex life

How quitting smoking can improve your sex life

How to get rid of bed bugs from your home for good

How to get rid of bed bugs from your home for good

London to Lagos driver Pelumi Nubi’s car crashes

London to Lagos driver Pelumi Nubi’s car crashes

All you need to know about opening a domiciliary account in Nigeria

All you need to know about opening a domiciliary account in Nigeria

The world's most expensive cow was sold for ₦6 billion - Here’s why

The world's most expensive cow was sold for ₦6 billion - Here’s why

We know all 9 possible reasons you're tired all the time

We know all 9 possible reasons you're tired all the time

Should you brush your teeth before or after breakfast? The answer is not that obvious

Should you brush your teeth before or after breakfast? The answer is not that obvious

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wole Soyinka, a literary activist

Wole Soyinka and 6 other Africans who changed the course of history

How shy women ask men out.

Your marriage may be happier if you marry as a virgin, experts say

Wedding Night Virgins can make the best of it by preparing their minds for it [Credit: Getty Images]

Here's everything to know about being a virgin on your wedding night

Why women lie about their virginity in relationships (Shutter stock)

Why women lie about their virginity in relationships