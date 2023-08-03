Breaking news:
15 Bible verses to help you overcome pornography addiction

Inemesit Udodiong

See and practical tips to help Christians let go of pornography.

Here are 15 scriptures to help you overcome porn addiction.

"If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness."

"For all that is in the world - the desires of the flesh and the desires of the eyes and pride of life - is not from the Father but is from the world."

"Turn my eyes away from worthless things; preserve my life according to your word."

"No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation, he will also provide the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it."

"...that according to the riches of his glory he may grant you to be strengthened with power through his Spirit in your inner being."

"Now to him who is able to do far more abundantly than all that we ask or think, according to the power at work within us."

ALSO READ: 5 powerful tips to help you overcome your pornography addiction

"Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil's schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand."

"Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things."

"I can do all things through him who strengthens me."

"Do not desire her beauty in your heart, Nor let her capture you with her eyelids."

"My son, give me your heart and let your eyes delight in my ways."

"Flee sexual immorality. Every sin that a man does is outside the body, but he who commits sexual immorality sins against his own body."

"I say then: Walk in the Spirit, and you shall not fulfill the lust of the flesh."

"Therefore, I urge you, brothers and sisters, in view of God's mercy, to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God - this is your true and proper worship. Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God's will is his good, pleasing and perfect will."

"The night is nearly over; the day is almost here. So let us put aside the deeds of darkness and put on the armor. Let us behave decently, as in the daytime, not in carousing and drunkenness, not in sexual immorality and debauchery, not in dissension and jealousy. Rather, clothe yourselves with the Lord Jesus Christ, and do not think about how to gratify the desires of the flesh."

The above Bible verses are great but you also need to know who you are. You are have saved, resurrected with Christ. You are a new being, which means you do things differently now.

With the help of the Holy Spirit, discipline yourself, know your triggers and do whatever it takes to avoid them.

Get an accountability partner and keep reading the Bible in order to renew your mind. Psalm 119:11 says, "I have stored up your word in my heart, that I might not sin against you."

Doing all of these things go a long way in changing you from the inside out and helping you overcome this addiction.

