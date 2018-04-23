Spirituality, Sex: Are demons making Christians watch porn?

news

Are demons making Christians watch porn? Does one have anything to with the other?

Apparently, the Vatican thinks so. Reportedly, Pope Francis has sanctioned a new training that focuses on how demons use porn.

World Religion News reports that the church thinks there is a connection between Satan and pornography. The belief is that an avid porn addict is most likely possessed.

This is because the regular consumption of porn is believed to taint one’s soul and lower the person’s spiritual security.

Hence, the church has a new training on all the ways Satan can influence the use of pornography at the 13th annual course on exorcism and liberation prayer.

According to Father Pedro Barrajon, the course will discuss "this modern cultural phenomenon of an evil that harms people and open a space to see if there is a possibility to show influence from the devil.”

More on demonic possession

The course also addresses Satan’s influence on porn, drug addiction, pedophilia and cults.

Speaking with journalists, Father Barrajon said, “Human sexuality in itself is a value, but when you use it poorly, you are creating harm for yourself and others, especially if it involves children."

The course also deals with magic, cults and satanic worship, and gives the attendees the ability to know the difference between possession and psychological illness.

It was taught at the recently concluded 13th annual course on exorcism and liberation prayer from April 16–21, 2018.

It was offered by the Pontifical Regina Apostolorum University (APRA) and the Group of Socio-Religious Research and Information (GRIS).