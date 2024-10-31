RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

South Africa moves to strip pageant queen Chidimma Adetshina of ID documents

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The deadline was set for Monday, and she missed it.

Chidimma Is partly Nigerian [Instagram/chichivanessa]
Chidimma Is partly Nigerian [Instagram/chichivanessa]

Recommended articles

On October 29, 2024, the government said it was cancelling Adetshina and her mother’s identification documents after they missed the deadline they set. This was announced by the Home Affairs Director General Tommy Makhode at the parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

“We have not received any response, and therefore the department will be proceeding with the withdrawal of those documents in line with the Identification Act,” Makhode said.

Recall that Adetshina, who has a Nigerian father, withdrew from the Miss South Africa beauty pageant in August 2024 due to the backlash she received from South Africans over claims she was not South African. Due to the severity of the accusations, an official investigation was launched into her citizenship and claims that her mother may have stolen the identity of a South African woman.

ADVERTISEMENT
Miss Univers Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, [AFP Benson Ibeabuchi]
Miss Univers Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, [AFP Benson Ibeabuchi] pulse senegal

After withdrawing from the Miss South Africa pageant, the Silverbird Group, which organises the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, extended an invitation to Chidimma, and she accepted to contest in the pageant, which she eventually won.

Adetshina and her mother were then given until Monday, October 29, 2024, to provide reasons why their national identification documents should not be cancelled; however, they missed their deadline.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Virgin Music tops Record Label market share in Nigeria for Q1 - Q3 2024

Virgin Music tops Record Label market share in Nigeria for Q1 - Q3 2024

Showmax to screen 'Princess on a Hill' at AFRIFF 2024

Showmax to screen 'Princess on a Hill' at AFRIFF 2024

Rapper Reminisce reveals why he does not want his children to go into music

Rapper Reminisce reveals why he does not want his children to go into music

Nollywood filmmaker, Jade Osiberu teases another film project, ‘Half Of Me’

Nollywood filmmaker, Jade Osiberu teases another film project, ‘Half Of Me’

Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Olumo dies at 101 years

Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Olumo dies at 101 years

MI Abaga: From Short Black Boy to The Chiarman

MI Abaga: From Short Black Boy to The Chiarman

Nile Group secures royal endorsement, partners with Ooni of Ife to manage his cinemas

Nile Group secures royal endorsement, partners with Ooni of Ife to manage his cinemas

Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution partners Fusion Intelligence Technologies to enhance ticket sales experience

Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution partners Fusion Intelligence Technologies to enhance ticket sales experience

South Africa moves to strip pageant queen Chidimma Adetshina of ID documents

South Africa moves to strip pageant queen Chidimma Adetshina of ID documents

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

RIhanna, ASAP Rocky and their sons [DIGGZY/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK]

Rihanna describes her experience raising two boys with ASAP Rocky

Davido In an Ugo Monye piece

Davido stuns as he walks the runway at Lagos Fashion Week

Reality TV star Vee encourages everyone to love themselves [Instagram/VeeIye]

Accept yourself - BBNaija's Vee speaks on body positivity and self love

Ayra Starr is currently single (MIKEY OSHAI)

Ayra Starr says she wont date a musician, even in her dreams