Chidimma Adetshina pulls out of Miss SA contest for the safety of her family

Earlier in the competition, many South Africans said she was a Nigerian citizen and not qualified to contest. A petition was even signed by thousands to compel her to withdraw from the competition.

Recently, the South African Home Affairs Department began an investigation into her citizenship; they stated in their gazette that there is prima facie evidence of fraud by her mother who allegedly committed identity theft.

Pulse Nigeria

Chidimma's statement

Chidimma took her Instagram account on Thursday, August 8, 2024, to express that she is withdrawing from the contest. She stated that she is making the difficult decision to protect the safety and well-being of her and her family.

"I would like to start off by thanking everyone who has stood beside me right from the start of my Miss South Africa journey. I'm really grateful for all the love and support I have been shown.

Being part of the Miss South Africa 2024 competition has been an amazing journey; however, after much careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw myself from the competition for the safety and well-being of my family and me.

With the support of the Miss South Africa Organisation, I leave with a heart full of gratitude for this amazing experience.