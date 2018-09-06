This 12-pack of meal prep containers is only $10

Pulse.ng logo
  Published: 2018-09-06
(AMAZON)

For beginners, meal prepping can be an intricate and intimidating process. Once you've got it down to a science, it's simple, but at first, it's kind of a lot to think about.

What meals and recipes can you make? Which appliances and accessories will you need? And of course, which containers are the best?

The right containers can make or break your meal prepping efforts, and usually that means spending a pretty penny on plastic or glass bento boxes.

With the help of these Enther Meal Prep Containers and Amazon's Daily Deals, you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to get started with meal prep.

A 12-pack of Enther containers is currently $10.10 on Amazon. That means you're getting each container for 84 cents. Though you could use two a day for every day of the work week and one for each day of the weekend, how you divide your meals is up to you.

And when you divide your meals, these containers claim you won't be able to burn them in the microwave or melt them in the dishwasher. Instead, they're created to withstand both scenarios, keeping food warm when you're ready to eat and the containers clean for your prep.

They're also easily stacked and stored, BPA-free, leak-proof, and won't crack or crumble like other options.

According to reviewers, the containers back up the brand's claims.

"These are the perfect sized containers," one reviewer wrote. "Not too big and not too small."

And a more emphatic Amazon customer called them "AMAZING!!" while saying that they're particularly valuable for the price.

Prime members can score free two-day shipping, so looks like you just might be able to get them in time for prepping next week's meals.

