Here's what it takes to be as strong as captain America

There's no question that Captain America is strong as hell. While we're over here busting out bicep curls, he's busy using his upper body strength to move a freakin' helicopter like it's no big deal.

In case you need a refresher, here's the deal with Captain America.

After Steve Rogers - played in the MCU by Chris Evans - is rejected from the U.S. military during World War II due to his poor health, he's recruited for a special "super-soldier" experiment with the Strategic Scientific Reserve.

The procedure boosts the frail Rogers into peak human condition, and thus, Captain America is born.

He moves helicopters! He lifts motorcycles! But just how strong is the Marvel superhero? Check out our video, where we do the math behind some of Captain America's most impressive feats. Plus, we break down exactly which muscle groups he uses - and show how you can activate them in your next workout.