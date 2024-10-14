Meet the tallest family in the world

On December 6, 2020, the Trapps were officially recognised as the tallest family in the world, with an average height of 203.29 cm (6 feet 8.03 inches).

The five members of the Trapp family are Scott, Krissy, Savanna, Molly, and Adam; combined, they are as tall as half a tennis court.

Unsurprisingly, all three Trapp children participated in athletics throughout their youth and were recruited by universities to play volleyball or basketball.

The tallest family in the world

Adam Trapp, now 23, is the family's youngest member, and he is taller than his parents and sisters with a height of 221.71 cm (7 feet 3 inches).

Savanna Trapp-Blanchfield, 28, who is 203.6 cm (6 feet 8 inches) tall, comes next.

The youngest sister is their 25-year-old Molly Steede, who is 197.26 cm (6 feet 6 inches) tall.

Their mother, Krissy, is the shortest member of the Trapp family, standing at 191.2 cm (6 feet 3 inches).

Their father, Scott, is a very tall man at 202.7 cm (6 feet 8 inches).

The Trapps say that despite their amazing height, there are a lot of challenges; they still have to bend to go through doors, have a tough time shopping, and have trouble driving a car or entering public transport due to their long legs.

With their record-breaking height, the Trapps wish to inspire people who feel unusual or special.