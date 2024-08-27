RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Meet the 5 oldest people on earth right now and learn secrets to their long lives

Temi Iwalaiye

The world's 5 oldest people and how they've lived so long.

The oldest people on earth
The oldest people on earth

A supercentenarian is someone who is 110 years old or older. Life expectancy has increased in recent years due to better access to healthcare and healthier living standards.

Recommended articles

In the past, most people died younger because medicine had not yet advanced enough to treat certain illnesses.

Tomiko Itooka is the oldest living person on earth [guinnessworldrecord]
Tomiko Itooka is the oldest living person on earth [guinnessworldrecord] Pulse Nigeria

Tomiko, a Japanese woman, has become the world's oldest living person at 116 years old, following the death of Maria Branyas.

Born on May 23, 1908, she is confirmed by the Gerontology Research Group and is at the top of its World Supercentenarian Rankings List.

She climbed Mount Ontake twice in her 70s, participated in the Osaka 33 Kannon Pilgrimage in her 80s, and ascended the steps of Japan's Ashiya Shrine at 100 without a cane.

Despite her achievements, she still enjoys eating bananas and her favourite yogurt-flavored drink, Calpis.

Inah Lucas [Gerontologyresearchgroup]
Inah Lucas [Gerontologyresearchgroup] Pulse Nigeria

Born on June 8, 1908, in São Francisco de Assis, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, she is the second-oldest nun in history and the world's second-oldest validated living person after Tomiko Itooka.

She was a kindergarten teacher at Santa Tereza de Jesus High School and taught João Figueiredo, the 30th Brazilian president.

Ethel Caterham [Superlongetivityfandom]
Ethel Caterham [Superlongetivityfandom] Pulse Nigeria

This British supercentenarian is the oldest living person in the United Kingdom and Edward VII's (Queen Elizabeth II's father) last remaining subject.

She is 115 years old and is also the fourth-oldest living person in the world and the oldest European since Maria Branyas' death on August 19, 2024.

Ethel drove until she was 97 and was an avid bridge player in her centenarian years.

ALSO READ: 5 most dangerous countries in the world for women

Elizabeth Francis [USAToday]
Elizabeth Francis [USAToday] Pulse Nigeria

This 115-year-old American supercentenarian has been the oldest living person in the United States since February 22, 2024, when Edie Ceccarelli died. Francis is African American and was born in St. Mary Parish, Louisiana.

Francis has never smoked and frequently grows vegetables in her backyard. She attributes her long life to her faith in God.

ALSO READ: Meet 5 of the most educated people in the world

John Tinniswood is the oldest man alive [birkenheadnews]
John Tinniswood is the oldest man alive [birkenheadnews] Pulse Nigeria

John Alfred Tinniswood, the world's oldest living man, has turned 112 at his care home in Merseyside, United Kingdom.

Born in 1912, Tinniswood attributed his long life to "just luck" and did not follow a special diet except for eating fish and chips every Friday.

He became the world's oldest living man earlier this year, inheriting the title from Juan Vicente Pérez.

While some people believe Africans may live longer than other races, the lack of documentation of birth makes it difficult to determine and verify their true ages.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 important things you should know about donating blood

5 important things you should know about donating blood

5 reasons it's best to save sex for marriage

5 reasons it's best to save sex for marriage

Meet the 5 oldest people on earth right now and learn secrets to their long lives

Meet the 5 oldest people on earth right now and learn secrets to their long lives

5 ways being beautiful can work against you

5 ways being beautiful can work against you

Have you had a hot water bath this week?

Have you had a hot water bath this week?

5 common DIY skincare ingredients to avoid

5 common DIY skincare ingredients to avoid

How Ashluxe is stealing the spotlight on Big Brother Naija

How Ashluxe is stealing the spotlight on Big Brother Naija

Top 5 African countries without clean water in 2024

Top 5 African countries without clean water in 2024

Is it normal to poop right after you eat?

Is it normal to poop right after you eat?

This is the dirtiest country in the world

This is the dirtiest country in the world

5 benefits of using lip balm daily

5 benefits of using lip balm daily

5 toxic dating habits that have been considered normal

5 toxic dating habits that have been considered normal

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Trending

Long screen time is almost unavoidable in today's world [Pexels]

3 ways to relieve your eyes after long screen time

An AI-generated of a modern Kenyan home setting with grandparents relaxing together

8 health aspects to watch in your ageing loved ones

Nigerian Doctor Dr Richard Okoye popularly known as Dr Savealife

Nigerians' Abroad in Healthcare Crisis: Know this before you Japa!

Have you had a hot water bath this week?

Have you had a hot water bath this week?