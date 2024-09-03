ADVERTISEMENT
Meet the smartest family in the world - every family member is a genius

Temi Iwalaiye

Imagine being part of a family of academic geniuses. That is the story of the Imafidon family.

The smartest family in the world [Dailymail]
Professor Chris Imafidon and his wife Ann are parents of a British-Nigerian family known for their exceptional academic achievements, with their children setting numerous records in the United Kingdom.

Here are their achievements:

Anne-marie Imafidon [universityofoxford]
Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon completed two GCSEs in primary school and an A-level in computing at just 11 years old, making her the youngest person ever to do so in the UK.

By the age of 17, she earned a Master's Degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Oxford.

In June 2022, Anne-Marie was announced as the President of the British Science Association. She is also the youngest University Chancellor.

She is an Honorary Fellow at Keble College, Oxford, a Visiting Professor at Sunderland University, a Council Member at the Royal College of Art, and serves on the External Advisory Board for Durham University's Computer Science Department.

Currently, she is the co-founder and CEO of Stemettes, an organisation that has helped 40,000 girls reach their full potential in STEM professions since its establishment in 2013.

At just 35 years old, Anne-Marie continues to break barriers and inspire future generations.

Christiana Imafidon was recognised at the age of nine as one of the youngest girls to receive a mathematics award by the Minister of State for E-commerce.

She wrote a 'Maths Manual' to assist her friends with math. At 11, she became the youngest student to attend a British university, receiving multiple government scholarships and eight top-tier academic scholarships.

She is currently an international speaker, and has been named 'The Most Influential Woman in Financial Technology.'

Samathan Imafidon [X/samimafidon]
Samantha Imafidon passed two high school-level mathematics and statistics exams at just six years old. She became the UK's youngest secondary school student at nine and is also a gold medallist in the 100m and 200m relays.

Samantha formerly worked for Microsoft as a cloud architect and financial account manager. She now works for Deloitte.

Peter and Paula Imafidon [black history]
Peter and Paula Imafidon set global records by passing A/AS-level math exams at just eight years old.

They also completed the University of Cambridge's FAM exams at nine. At 12, they became the youngest children to attend high school in the UK. Now 14 years old, the "Wonder Twins" excel academically, musically, and athletically.

Dr Anne Marie Imafidon and Prof Chris Imafidon [prlog]
Prof. Chris Imafidon, a multi-award-winning researcher and scientific pioneer, has taught at world-leading universities and served as a consultant to various governments.

He has been a guest lecturer at the University of Oxford, a visiting professor at several American universities, and has collaborated with scientists at Yale University.

Prof. Imafidon continues to mentor, supervise, and examine students at Imperial College, Cambridge, UCL, and Queen Mary University of London. He has also served on the Board of Governors at Woodford County High School and the Board of the Excellence in Education program.

The Imafidon family is an example of the power of education, hard work, and a supportive environment while also making strong arguments that intellectual prowess is genetic.

