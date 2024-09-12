ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Is it safe to eat pineapple during pregnancy?

Anna Ajayi

Pineapples are delicious and nutritious, but are they safe for pregnant women?

Should pregnant women take pineapple? [ozogama.it]
Should pregnant women take pineapple? [ozogama.it]

Pregnancy is an exciting and sometimes overwhelming time, especially when it comes to making the right food choices.

Recommended articles

One common question many moms-to-be ask is, “Is pineapple safe to eat while pregnant?” You may have heard mixed messages from friends or read various opinions online, leaving you confused. Some people claim that pineapple can lead to miscarriage or early labour, while others say it’s perfectly fine. But is it?

The short answer is yes, pineapple is generally safe to eat during pregnancy. In fact, pineapple is a nutritious fruit packed with vitamins and minerals that can benefit both the mother and the baby. It’s an excellent source of vitamin C, which helps boost the immune system, aids in iron absorption, and promotes healthy skin. Pineapple also contains bromelain, an enzyme that aids digestion.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pineapple is generally safe to eat during pregnancy [Legit.ng]
Pineapple is generally safe to eat during pregnancy [Legit.ng] Pulse Nigeria

However, the concern about pineapple during pregnancy mainly stems from the bromelain content. Bromelain is known to soften the cervix, leading some to believe it could cause early labour. But here’s the thing: bromelain is primarily found in the stem of the pineapple, not in the flesh, which is the part we typically eat. Plus, the amount of bromelain in a regular serving of pineapple is very low and unlikely to affect your pregnancy in a harmful way.

ALSO READ: 7 foods and drinks linked to miscarriages in pregnant women

Eating pineapple in moderation can be a tasty way to support a healthy pregnancy. Here are some benefits:

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Rich in vitamin C: Just one cup of pineapple contains more than the daily recommended amount of vitamin C. This helps protect you and your baby from infections and supports tissue growth and repair.
  2. Aids digestion: Pineapple’s natural enzymes can help ease digestion, which is a common issue during pregnancy. This can help relieve bloating and constipation.
  3. Promotes hydration: Pineapple is a water-rich fruit, helping you stay hydrated, which is crucial during pregnancy.
  4. Boosts iron absorption: The vitamin C in pineapple helps your body absorb iron better, which is important for maintaining healthy blood and preventing anaemia during pregnancy.

While pineapple is safe, like with many things, moderation is key. Eating large quantities of pineapple could potentially cause heartburn or indigestion, especially if you’re prone to it during pregnancy.

Eat pineapple in moderation [iStock]
Eat pineapple in moderation [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Pineapple is naturally acidic, which can irritate your stomach lining. A reasonable serving size would be one or two cups a day. If you’ve never eaten pineapple before or you’re unsure how your body reacts, it’s a good idea to try a small amount first and see how you feel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although pineapple is safe for most pregnant women, some may need to be cautious. If you have a sensitive stomach or a history of allergies to tropical fruits, it’s best to speak with your doctor before adding pineapple to your diet. Additionally, if you are advised by your doctor to avoid bromelain-rich foods due to specific medical conditions, it’s wise to limit your intake.

ALSO READ: Here’s why women need to eat pineapples every day

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 rudest countries in the world where politeness is a foreign concept

5 rudest countries in the world where politeness is a foreign concept

Is it safe to eat pineapple during pregnancy?

Is it safe to eat pineapple during pregnancy?

Stress and 5 other unexpected causes of dandruff

Stress and 5 other unexpected causes of dandruff

5 ways to use cycle syncing to connect with your body

5 ways to use cycle syncing to connect with your body

5 books every true Muslim must read

5 books every true Muslim must read

NIPR opens registration for 9th Lagos Digital PR Summit

NIPR opens registration for 9th Lagos Digital PR Summit

Why is Ethiopia just entering 2017 and celebrating a New Year in September?

Why is Ethiopia just entering 2017 and celebrating a New Year in September?

5 effective ways to reduce food waste

5 effective ways to reduce food waste

Is skin lightening safe? What you should know before trying any products

Is skin lightening safe? What you should know before trying any products

5 tattoos that bring bad luck you need to avoid

5 tattoos that bring bad luck you need to avoid

5 easy home remedies to reduce leg swelling

5 easy home remedies to reduce leg swelling

Why you should start growing your own food

Why you should start growing your own food

Pulse Sports

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

What time is best to take sweets? [Shutterstock]

What is the best time to eat sweets? Nutritionists are clear

Best countries for BBL [healthandbeautytravel]

Do you want the perfect butt? Top 5 countries for the best BBLs

When do you get your first period after childbirth? [ParentCo]

When do you get your first period after childbirth?

Who were the first humans to milk a cow [dairygoodcow]

Who were the first humans to milk cows?