ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to tell the difference between poisonous and non-poisonous snakes

Temi Iwalaiye

Not all snakes are venomous or poisonous, and certain characteristics distinguish them.

How to tell the difference between poisonous and non-poisonous snakes [reddit]
How to tell the difference between poisonous and non-poisonous snakes [reddit]

Snakes are often considered deadly creatures, with a bite that can cause instant death due to venom release, unless anti-venom is administered by a healthcare provider.

Recommended articles

To distinguish between poisonous and non-poisonous snakes, observe their physical features. Venomous snakes often have triangle-shaped heads, elliptical pupils, and heat-sensing pits for detecting prey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Non-venomous snakes typically have round heads and pupils, with vibrant colours serving as warning signals or muted colours for camouflage.

Snake behaviour is a key factor in identifying poisonous versus non-poisonous species. Venomous snakes tend to be more aggressive, often displaying defensive postures, hissing warnings, and coiling their bodies.

For example, a rattlesnake shakes its tail to produce a loud clicking sound. Non-venomous snakes, on the other hand, are generally more docile and usually try to escape when approached by humans.

ALSO READ: 5 signs there are snakes in your backyard

ADVERTISEMENT
A rattlesnake is deadly [britannica]
A rattlesnake is deadly [britannica] Pulse Nigeria

Venomous snakes are often found in specific environments, such as deserts, grasslands, or tropical forests, where their preferred prey is abundant. Non-venomous snakes, however, can inhabit a wider range of settings, including forests, grasslands, and urban areas.

ALSO READ: Here's what to do after a snakebite

ADVERTISEMENT

A snake's pupils can also help distinguish between poisonous and non-poisonous species, though not all venomous snakes are the same.

Most venomous snakes have small, black, vertical pupils surrounded by yellow-green eyeballs, similar to a cat's eye. However, some venomous snakes, like the coral snake, have round pupils.

While examining pupils can indicate whether a snake is venomous, doing so requires close proximity, which can be a risky identification method.

That said, it’s important not to let yourself be bitten by any snake, even if you believe it to be harmless.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Skip long fuel queues: 5 countries with the most petrol stations

Skip long fuel queues: 5 countries with the most petrol stations

How to tell the difference between poisonous and non-poisonous snakes

How to tell the difference between poisonous and non-poisonous snakes

How to heal from relationship trauma

How to heal from relationship trauma

3 ways to relieve your eyes after long screen time

3 ways to relieve your eyes after long screen time

Showmax, Domino’s Pizza partner to offer entertainment, pizza pairing deal in Nigeria

Showmax, Domino’s Pizza partner to offer entertainment, pizza pairing deal in Nigeria

5 things you don't know about Wisdom Kaye - Nigerian-born viral fashion content creator

5 things you don't know about Wisdom Kaye - Nigerian-born viral fashion content creator

Why your belch smells like rotten egg and what to do about it

Why your belch smells like rotten egg and what to do about it

What to know about the world’s first vagina museum

What to know about the world’s first vagina museum

5 reasons you should be in the delivery room with your wife

5 reasons you should be in the delivery room with your wife

10 most delicious foods in the world in 2024

10 most delicious foods in the world in 2024

5 warning signs your body needs a detox

5 warning signs your body needs a detox

7 most luxurious prisons, more comfortable than your apartment

7 most luxurious prisons, more comfortable than your apartment

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Get Your Game On: Guinness matchday goes BIG at Landmark event centre!

Get Your Game On: Guinness matchday goes BIG at Landmark event centre!

Tea tree oil is known for its many benefits [Health]

Acne treatment and 5 other amazing benefits of tea tree oil

The world’s first “chastity belt for your phone [mediawhisperer]

This device stops you from watching porn on your phone

Wedding rings

4 things it could mean if your partner suddenly stops wearing their ring