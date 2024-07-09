Most snakebites aren't fatal, but it's important to take them seriously, know what they're like, how to identify them, and most importantly, what to do if it happens to you.

Types of snakebites

There are two main types of snakebites: venomous and non-venomous.

Venomous snakebites: These bites inject venom, a poisonous substance, into the body. Venomous snakes in many regions have fangs that deliver the venom when they bite. Rattlesnakes, copperheads, cottonmouths, and coral snakes are some examples of venomous snakes found in North America.

Non-venomous snakebites: These bites don't inject venom and are usually not dangerous. While they might be painful and cause swelling, they rarely require medical attention. Many common backyard snakes, like garter snakes and water snakes, are non-venomous.

Identifying a snakebite

Snakebite symptoms can vary depending on the type of snake and the amount of venom injected. Here are some general signs to look out for:

Puncture wounds: You'll likely see two small puncture marks where the snake's fangs pierced the skin.

Pain and swelling: The bitten area will likely become painful and swollen rather quickly.

Redness: The area around the bite may turn red and inflamed.

Nausea and vomiting: These can be symptoms of a venomous bite, especially if the venom affects the nervous system.

Dizziness: Feeling dizzy or lightheaded can also be a sign of a serious bite.

Difficulty breathing: In severe cases, venom can affect breathing, so this requires immediate medical attention.

What to do if you get bitten by a snake

1. Stay calm and stay safe: The first thing to do is stay calm. Panicking won't help and could make things worse. If possible, try to move away from the snake so it doesn't bite you again.

2. Identify the snake (if possible): If you can safely do so, try to get a good look at the snake so you can describe it to medical professionals. This will help them determine the type of snake and the best course of treatment.

3. Remove jewellery: Swelling can happen quickly around the bite, so remove any tight jewellery, watches, or clothing from the bitten limb.

4. Keep the bite area still and below your heart: This can help slow the spread of venom if the bite is venomous.

5. Clean the wound (gently!): Using clean water and gentle pressure, wash the bite wound. Don't scrub or apply any harsh chemicals.

6. Cover the wound with a clean, loose bandage: This will help protect the wound from dirt and infection.

7. Call emergency services immediately: Don't wait for symptoms to appear. In all cases of snakebite, call emergency services or get to a hospital as soon as possible.

What NOT to do after a snakebite

Here are some things to avoid doing after a snakebite:

Do not apply a tourniquet: This can restrict blood flow and cause more damage.

Do not cut or suck on the wound: This can worsen the venom's effects and increase the risk of infection.

Do not apply ice to the wound: This can slow blood flow and make healing more difficult.

Do not drink alcohol: Alcohol can interfere with venom treatment.

Remember:

Stay calm.

Identify the snake (if possible).

Remove jewelry.

Keep the bite area still and below your heart.

Clean the wound gently.

Cover the wound with a clean, loose bandage.

Call emergency services immediately.

By following these steps, you can increase your chances of a full recovery after a snakebite.

