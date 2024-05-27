ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 signs there are snakes in your backyard

Oghenerume Progress

What would you do if you saw a snake in your backyard?

Snakes are fascinating creatures [National Wildlife Federation Blog]
Snakes are fascinating creatures [National Wildlife Federation Blog]

Snakes are fascinating creatures but a lot of people are scared of them and do not want them in their backyard.

Recommended articles

That has not stopped snakes from invading some neighbourhoods especially when the environment is convenient and comfortable for them.

If you are worried that there might be snakes in your backyard, here are five signs to look out for:

ADVERTISEMENT

Snakes shed their skin regularly as they grow. Finding shed snake skins in your backyard, especially near hiding spots like under rocks or in tall grass, is a strong indicator that snakes are present.

One good sign that snakes are in your backyard is if you perceive a musky odour. Some snakes emit musky odours, especially when they feel threatened or are in mating season. If you detect a strong, unpleasant smell in your backyard, it could be a sign of nearby snakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snakes are predators and feed on a variety of prey, including rodents, insects, and small birds. Finding the remains of such prey, like rodent carcasses or eggshells, can indicate snake activity.

Snakes are fascinating creatures [Guideposts]
Snakes are fascinating creatures [Guideposts] Pulse Nigeria

Also, if you have noticed that there are always rodents around your house and suddenly they are no more, it might indicate that a predator such as a snake is killing them.

Another sign that snakes might be around your house is if you keep hearing unexpected noises especially if it is coming from the flooring area. Snakes love and usually hide in small, dark, and damp places where they can hide and lay eggs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some snake species create burrows or holes in the ground for shelter and hunting. If you notice small, round openings in the soil, especially near vegetation or structures, that could mean there are snakes around.

Also, like other animals, snakes leave tracks behind as they move. Look for long, thin trails in dusty or muddy areas. Snakes move in a serpentine pattern, so their tracks may show a distinctive side-to-side movement.

If you notice any of the above signs or you suspect that there are snakes in your backyard, it is best to take precautions to avoid accidental encounters. Such precautions include keeping grasses trimmed, keeping the environment tidy and sealing any gaps or openings in fences or walls where snakes can hide.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why ancient Africans were naked and didn't care about 'decency'

Why ancient Africans were naked and didn't care about 'decency'

5 signs there are snakes in your backyard

5 signs there are snakes in your backyard

Calypso Coconut Liqueur celebrates World Cocktail Day with Mixologist Aisien

Calypso Coconut Liqueur celebrates World Cocktail Day with Mixologist Aisien

5 unusual animals kept as pets by ancient royalties

5 unusual animals kept as pets by ancient royalties

Why women need to get a pap smear at least once every three years

Why women need to get a pap smear at least once every three years

DIY Recipes: How to make crispy chicken with bread crumbs

DIY Recipes: How to make crispy chicken with bread crumbs

How to safely intervene when witnessing mob violence

How to safely intervene when witnessing mob violence

3 at-home care routines for fresh and healthy feet

3 at-home care routines for fresh and healthy feet

What a man's sitting position says about his character

What a man's sitting position says about his character

Otega Restaurant: A taste of fine dining for all

Otega Restaurant: A taste of fine dining for all

How to go on holiday cheaply? here's what an expert suggests

How to go on holiday cheaply? here's what an expert suggests

What's the history of Children's Day celebrations observed around the world?

What's the history of Children's Day celebrations observed around the world?

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Meet Alex and Alan who made history as the first set of identical twins working as pilots at Alaska Airlines

Meet identical Kenyan twins who are pilots at the best airline in U.S.

5 African dishes to celebrate Africa Day 2024

You can cook these 5 African dishes to celebrate Africa Day 2024

Embracing Unity in Diversity: Dr. Foladavid launches 'The Unity in Diversity Project'

Unity in Diversity: Dr Foladavid launches 'The Unity in Diversity Project'

Rattan furniture pieces to elevate your home [iStock]

7 cane furniture pieces to elevate your home