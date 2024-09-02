ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make the best Nigerian chicken stew

Anna Ajayi

Nigerian chicken stew is a delicious dish that’s easy to prepare.

Nigerian chicken stew [Pinterest]
Nigerian chicken stew [Pinterest]

Whether you’re new to Nigerian cuisine or have grown up with it, this stew is sure to become one of your favourites.

It’s a rich and hearty dish made with chicken pieces, fresh tomatoes, and a blend of spices. The best part is that you can make it at home with simple ingredients.

Nigerian chicken stew is perfect for pairing with rice, bread, or even yam, making it a versatile dish that fits into any meal.

To make this tasty chicken stew, you will need the following ingredients:

  • 1 whole chicken, cut into pieces
  • Tomatoes
  • Peppers
  • Onions
  • Cloves of garlic
  • Ginger
  • Scotch bonnet peppers
  • Vegetable oil
  • Tomato paste
  • Chicken broth
  • Seasoning cubes
  • Thyme
  • Curry powder
  • Salt
Chicken stew ingredients [LowCarbAfrica]
Chicken stew ingredients [LowCarbAfrica] Pulse Nigeria

Start by preparing your ingredients. Wash the chicken pieces thoroughly and season them with salt. Set them aside. Next, blend the tomatoes, red bell peppers, scotch bonnet peppers, half of the onion, garlic, and ginger into a smooth mixture. You can use a blender or food processor for this. If the mixture is too thick, add a little water to help blend it smoothly.

In a large pot, add the seasoned chicken pieces and let it cook until soft and tender.

In another pot, add the vegetable oil and heat it over medium heat. Chop the remaining half of the onion and sauté it in the oil until it becomes soft and translucent. This usually takes about 2-3 minutes. Add the tomato paste to the pot and cook it for a few more minutes, stirring constantly. This helps to remove the raw taste from the tomato paste.

Pour the blended tomato mixture into the pot. Stir everything together and let it cook on medium heat. It’s important to let the tomato mixture cook for at least 20-30 minutes. This allows the flavours to develop and the sauce to thicken. Stir the stew occasionally to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pot.

Once the tomato sauce has cooked down and thickened, add the chicken pieces to the pot. Pour in the chicken broth or water, and stir to combine. Add the seasoning cubes, thyme, and curry powder. Taste the stew and adjust the salt if needed. Cover the pot and let it simmer on low heat for another 20-30 minutes.

If the stew is too thick, you can add a little more water to reach your desired consistency. Stir everything together one last time and let it simmer for a few more minutes. The stew should be rich, flavorful, and full of colour.

Nigerian chicken stew is best enjoyed with a side of steamed white rice, but it’s also delicious with jollof rice, yam, or even bread. Garnish with fresh herbs like parsley or cilantro if you like. This stew stores well in the fridge for up to three days, and the flavours only get better over time.

ALSO READ: 5 delicious Nigerian stews that don't need tomatoes

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

