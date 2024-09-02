DIY Recipes: How to make the best Nigerian chicken stew

It’s a rich and hearty dish made with chicken pieces, fresh tomatoes, and a blend of spices. The best part is that you can make it at home with simple ingredients.

Nigerian chicken stew is perfect for pairing with rice, bread, or even yam, making it a versatile dish that fits into any meal.

Ingredients

ADVERTISEMENT

To make this tasty chicken stew, you will need the following ingredients:

1 whole chicken, cut into pieces

Tomatoes

Peppers

Onions

Cloves of garlic

Ginger

Scotch bonnet peppers

Vegetable oil

Tomato paste

Chicken broth

Seasoning cubes

Thyme

Curry powder

Salt

Pulse Nigeria

Step 1: Prepare the ingredients

Start by preparing your ingredients. Wash the chicken pieces thoroughly and season them with salt. Set them aside. Next, blend the tomatoes, red bell peppers, scotch bonnet peppers, half of the onion, garlic, and ginger into a smooth mixture. You can use a blender or food processor for this. If the mixture is too thick, add a little water to help blend it smoothly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 2: Cook the chicken

In a large pot, add the seasoned chicken pieces and let it cook until soft and tender.

Step 3: Make the tomato base

In another pot, add the vegetable oil and heat it over medium heat. Chop the remaining half of the onion and sauté it in the oil until it becomes soft and translucent. This usually takes about 2-3 minutes. Add the tomato paste to the pot and cook it for a few more minutes, stirring constantly. This helps to remove the raw taste from the tomato paste.

Step 4: Cook the stew

ADVERTISEMENT

Pour the blended tomato mixture into the pot. Stir everything together and let it cook on medium heat. It’s important to let the tomato mixture cook for at least 20-30 minutes. This allows the flavours to develop and the sauce to thicken. Stir the stew occasionally to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pot.

Step 5: Add the chicken and seasonings

Once the tomato sauce has cooked down and thickened, add the chicken pieces to the pot. Pour in the chicken broth or water, and stir to combine. Add the seasoning cubes, thyme, and curry powder. Taste the stew and adjust the salt if needed. Cover the pot and let it simmer on low heat for another 20-30 minutes.

Step 6: Final touch

If the stew is too thick, you can add a little more water to reach your desired consistency. Stir everything together one last time and let it simmer for a few more minutes. The stew should be rich, flavorful, and full of colour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Serving suggestions

Nigerian chicken stew is best enjoyed with a side of steamed white rice, but it’s also delicious with jollof rice, yam, or even bread. Garnish with fresh herbs like parsley or cilantro if you like. This stew stores well in the fridge for up to three days, and the flavours only get better over time.