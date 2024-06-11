ADVERTISEMENT
5 delicious Nigerian stews that don't need tomatoes

Temi Iwalaiye

Who needs tomatoes anyway? Here are delicious Nigerian stews that don’t need tomatoes.

Nigerian stews you can make without tomatoes [sisijemaimah]
Nigerian stews you can make without tomatoes [sisijemaimah]

While rising tomato prices might have some Nigerians reaching for substitutes like cucumber, many traditional stews and soups actually don't require tomatoes at all.

Pepper soup [sisijemimah]
Pepper soup [sisijemimah]
Pepper soup shouldn’t just be eaten when you are sick. All you need is Scotch bonnet pepper (atarodo), onions, crayfish powder, salt, seasoning powder, pepper soup spice, scent leaf, Cameroon pepper, and tender meat (goat, beef, catfish, or chicken). It is a low-calorie powerhouse rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre that boosts immunity, fights infection, and aids digestion.

Ofada Stew Ayamase Stew [lowcarbafrica]
Ofada Stew Ayamase Stew [lowcarbafrica]

The peppery sauce doesn’t need tomatoes. The ofada sauce, or ayamase stew is made from pepper, spices, and beef. You can make it with assorted meat (cow tripe, liver, roundabout or heart), ponmo, crayfish powder, palm oil, seasoning powder, locust beans (iru), salt, cayenne pepper (shombo), red bell pepper (tatashe), and scotch bonnet pepper.

Vegetable soup [sisjemaimah]
Vegetable soup [sisjemaimah]

Ugu, or pumpkin leaf soup, is a Nigerian classic. This soup is healthy, quick, and easy to make. It is made with sautéed pumpkin leaves and onions, seasoned meat or chicken stock, a touch of chilli pepper, onions, and seasonings.

Garden egg sauce [Proveg]
Garden egg sauce [Proveg]

This sauce offers a delicious alternative to tomato stew. It is made with garden eggs (aubergines) simmered with palm oil, smoked fish, fiery peppers, and aromatic iru (locust bean). The result is a delicious sauce perfect with rice, yam, or plantains.

Okra Soup or Ila Alasepo [Eatwellabi]
Okra Soup or Ila Alasepo [Eatwellabi]

This dish features okra, a fantastic source of fibre, vitamins, and minerals. The low-carb content makes it perfect for those watching their blood sugar. You can enjoy it with swallows like pounded yam, fufu, or eba.

Temi Iwalaiye

