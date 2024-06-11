5 delicious Nigerian stews that don't need tomatoes

A guide to delicious Nigerian stews and soups that don't rely on tomatoes

1. Pepper Soup

Pepper soup shouldn’t just be eaten when you are sick. All you need is Scotch bonnet pepper (atarodo), onions, crayfish powder, salt, seasoning powder, pepper soup spice, scent leaf, Cameroon pepper, and tender meat (goat, beef, catfish, or chicken). It is a low-calorie powerhouse rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre that boosts immunity, fights infection, and aids digestion.

2. Ofada Sauce or Ayamase Stew

The peppery sauce doesn’t need tomatoes. The ofada sauce, or ayamase stew is made from pepper, spices, and beef. You can make it with assorted meat (cow tripe, liver, roundabout or heart), ponmo, crayfish powder, palm oil, seasoning powder, locust beans (iru), salt, cayenne pepper (shombo), red bell pepper (tatashe), and scotch bonnet pepper.

3. Vegetable Soup (Ugu)

Ugu, or pumpkin leaf soup, is a Nigerian classic. This soup is healthy, quick, and easy to make. It is made with sautéed pumpkin leaves and onions, seasoned meat or chicken stock, a touch of chilli pepper, onions, and seasonings.

4. Garden Egg Sauce

This sauce offers a delicious alternative to tomato stew. It is made with garden eggs (aubergines) simmered with palm oil, smoked fish, fiery peppers, and aromatic iru (locust bean). The result is a delicious sauce perfect with rice, yam, or plantains.

5. Ila Alasepo (Okra Soup)

