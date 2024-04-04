DIY: How to make lip balm with Vaseline and honey

Vaseline and honey for one is a simple yet effective combination for crafting your perfect lip balm.

Benefits of this DIY lip balm

1. Moisturising qualities

Vaseline, also known as petroleum jelly, creates a protective barrier that locks in moisture. Honey, a natural moisturiser, draws moisture from the air and keeps your lips hydrated. Together, they can combat dryness and chapping.

2. Natural and gentle

This recipe relies on just two ingredients, both readily available and gentle on sensitive skin. Unlike some store-bought balms, you won't find any harsh chemicals or artificial flavours here.

3. Customisation

This is where the fun begins! Once you master the basic recipe, you can personalise your lip balm with a variety of flavourings and essential oils (more on that later).

What you'll need

Petroleum jelly (Vaseline): Opt for 100% pure petroleum jelly for the best results. A small travel-sized container (around 1 ounce) is perfect.

Raw honey

Small, clean containers: Small lip balm containers are ideal for storing your creation. Ensure they are thoroughly sterilised before use. You can find these online or at craft stores.

Optional additions: Once you've mastered the base recipe, consider adding a touch of flavour or essential oil (see safety notes below). Some popular options include:

Flavourings: Vanilla extract, peppermint extract, or even a touch of cocoa powder can add a delightful taste.

Essential oils: A tiny drop of lavender, tea tree, or sweet orange essential oil can add a subtle scent and potential benefits

Creating your lip balm

1. Before you begin, thoroughly wash and dry your workspace and utensils. Additionally, sterilise your containers by boiling them in water for a few minutes. Let them cool completely before use.

2. Using a clean spoon, scoop equal parts Vaseline and honey into a bowl. A good starting point is 1 tablespoon of each.

3. You have two options for melting your ingredients:

Microwave method: Heat the mixture in short bursts of 10-15 seconds at low power, stirring in between each burst until everything is melted and well combined. Be careful not to overheat, as this can damage the ingredients.

Double boiler method: Fill a pot with a couple of inches of water and bring it to a simmer. Place your bowl containing the honey and vaseline mixture on top of the saucepan, ensuring the bottom of the bowl doesn't touch the simmering water. Stir frequently until melted and combined.

4. Once melted and well combined, remove from heat and let the mixture cool slightly. Now's your chance to add a tiny drop of your chosen flavouring or essential oil (consult safety notes below). Stir gently to incorporate.

5. Carefully pour the melted mixture into your sterilised containers. Leave a small amount of space at the top for expansion as the balm cools. Allow the balm to solidify completely at room temperature. This can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour.

6. Once solidified, add a cute label to your creation (optional) and store your lip balm in a cool, dry place.

Safety notes

Essential oils are potent and can be irritating to the skin. Always dilute them properly in a carrier oil (like almond oil) before adding them to your lip balm. Consult a medical professional before using essential oils, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Before applying your DIY lip balm liberally, do a patch test on a small area of your inner arm. Apply a small amount and wait 24 hours to see if there's any irritation. If redness or itching occurs, discontinue use.

If you have a known allergy to honey, avoid using this recipe.

Homemade lip balm doesn't contain preservatives, so store it in a cool, dry place and avoid extreme temperatures. It's generally recommended to use your homemade lip balm within 3-4 months.