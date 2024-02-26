ADVERTISEMENT
6 amazing uses of Vaseline you should know

Anna Ajayi

The versatility of Vaseline makes it an invaluable item in both your beauty and household kit.

Vaseline has amazing benefits [unilever]
Vaseline, also known as petroleum jelly, is a staple in many households due to its moisturising properties.

However, its uses extend far beyond just a simple skin moisturiser. This product can be a game-changer in various aspects of your daily routine, from beauty hacks to household solutions.

Here are six amazing and perhaps unexpected uses of Vaseline that you should know about.

Vaseline can work wonders in your beauty routine. It can be used as a base to turn powder eyeshadows or blushes into cream formulas, offering a more intense pigment payoff and longer-lasting wear. It can also be applied lightly over mascara to create a glossy finish or used to tame and set eyebrows in place.

As a makeup remover, Vaseline is gentle yet effective, especially for waterproof makeup. Apply a small amount to a cotton pad or your fingertips and gently massage it over your eyelids or lips. Not only does it remove makeup effortlessly, but it also moisturises the skin in the process.

If you find yourself struggling to remove a tight ring from your finger, Vaseline can come to the rescue. Apply a small amount around and under the ring to lubricate the skin, allowing the ring to slide off with ease. This method is safe for both your skin and the jewellery.

Beyond its basic moisturising capabilities, Vaseline can be used for targeted skin care treatments. For dry, cracked heels or elbows, apply a generous layer of Vaseline before bed and cover with socks or a bandage overnight. You'll wake up to significantly softer and smoother skin.

Vaseline can also protect minor cuts, scrapes, and burns from infection and speed up the healing process by locking in moisture and preventing bacteria from entering the wound. However, it should be applied to clean, dry skin for effective protection.

Vaseline can bring a new life to leather goods and jewellery. For leather shoes, bags, or jackets, a small amount of Vaseline can be used as a conditioner. Apply it sparingly and buff with a soft cloth to remove any excess. This not only restores moisture and shine but also adds a layer of protection against water and stains.

For jewellery, Vaseline can help shine and remove tarnish from metals and gemstones. Apply a small amount, rub gently with a soft cloth, and rinse. This method is especially useful for costume jewellery but should be used with caution on more delicate pieces.

Vaseline can be a key component in making a long-lasting candle or an effective fire starter for camping. To create a candle, place a wick in a small container filled with melted Vaseline and let it solidify. For a fire starter, soak cotton balls in Vaseline until they're fully saturated. Both the DIY candle and the Vaseline-soaked cotton balls burn slowly and steadily, making them useful in emergency situations or for outdoor adventures.

If you dye your hair at home, Vaseline can prevent dye from staining your skin. Before applying hair dye, rub a thin layer of Vaseline along your hairline, ears, and the back of your neck. The petroleum jelly acts as a barrier, preventing the dye from penetrating the skin and allowing any accidental smudges to be wiped away easily.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

