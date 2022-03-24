If you've been in failed talking stages, you will relate to these 5 things

1. Getting to know so much about each other in such a short time.

Someone slides into your DM and asks you intrusive questions and is upset you are not prepared to share your house address the first time you talk.

People make getting to know people like a job interview instead of letting things flow organically. That is why you get tired of people easily, you are trying to fit a lifetime into two weeks. After two weeks, you are already tired of them.

I feel like I have told multiple people details about my life and now that we don’t talk anymore they are out there running around with my secrets.

2. Talking nonstop for days

Chatting all day, smiling at your phone, long video and phone calls - until one person’s energy starts to dissipate. They tell you they are going through something or they are busy at work. You just decode that the talking stage is over, but you try to keep hope alive. You call them once a week, they call you once in three days until it is all over

3. Have you eaten?

This question can be sweet but also borderline annoying especially because sometimes I don't even know what I want to eat yet someone is asking me every morning, afternoon and night, making me rake my brain.

When you like someone you indulge them and even venture to ask what they are eating or have had but all these food questions are conversation fillers.

4. Expecting perfection

I think we are looking for perfect people, one sign of imperfection and we are bolting out the door. Everything is a sign and a red flag. We are notorious fault finders.

5. Feeling heartbroken even though you weren’t in a relationship