How to feel confident if you struggle with low self-esteem

Confidence isn't some magical superpower reserved for a chosen few. It's a skill you can develop, just like learning to play that guitar collecting dust in your room (we've all been there).

This guide will equip you with tools to tackle low self-esteem and emerge feeling more confident than ever.

1. Challenge the inner critic

ADVERTISEMENT

We all have that annoying voice in our head, the one that loves to point out our flaws and downplay our achievements. This is your inner critic, and it's time to take back the mic. The first step is recognising this voice and its negativity. When it starts its tirade, challenge it! Ask yourself, "Would I talk to a friend this way?" Most likely, the answer is no.

2. Hype yourself up

Instead of letting the inner critic win, become your own personal hype squad.

Pulse Nigeria

Start by acknowledging your accomplishments, big or small. Nailed that presentation? Aced that test? Give yourself a mental high five! Celebrate your wins, no matter how insignificant they seem.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Positive self-talk

Our internal dialogue has a massive impact on how we feel. Instead of dwelling on negative thoughts, replace them with positive affirmations. Start your day with a mantra like "I am capable" or "I am worthy." Write these affirmations down, stick them on your mirror, or repeat them silently throughout the day.

Pulse Nigeria

4. Focus on your strengths, not flaws

We all have our strengths and talents. Maybe you're a creative, a tech whiz, or a master baker. Make a list of your strengths and revisit it whenever you're feeling down. Focusing on what you're good at boosts your confidence and reminds you of what makes you special.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Celebrate you

Social media can be a breeding ground for comparison, feeding insecurities and making us feel like we need to fit a certain mould. But here's the secret: being different is what makes you awesome.

Pulse Nigeria

Embrace your quirks, your passions, and what sets you apart. The world needs your unique perspective, so don't be afraid to let it shine!

6. Self-care is key to feeling great

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking care of yourself isn't selfish, it's necessary. Make sure you're getting enough sleep, eating healthy foods, and exercising regularly. When you feel good physically, it translates to feeling good mentally, giving you the confidence to tackle anything that comes your way.

7. Build a support system of champions

Surround yourself with positive people who believe in you and lift you up. These are the friends who celebrate your wins and pick you up when you fall. They'll be your cheerleaders, your confidants, and your partners in crime as you conquer the world, one confident step at a time.

Pulse Nigeria

Building confidence is a journey, not a destination. There will be bumps along the road, but with these tips and a positive mindset, you can develop a strong sense of self-belief that empowers you to embrace everything life throws your way.

ADVERTISEMENT