How to feel confident if you struggle with low self-esteem

Anna Ajayi

We’ve all had our moments of low self-esteem.

How can one handle low self-esteem? [HackSpirit]
How can one handle low self-esteem? [HackSpirit]

Life as a young adult can sometimes be filled with self-doubt and insecurity. You're bombarded with images of "perfection" online, with choices about your future, and constantly bombarded with that inner voice whispering criticisms.

Confidence isn't some magical superpower reserved for a chosen few. It's a skill you can develop, just like learning to play that guitar collecting dust in your room (we've all been there).

This guide will equip you with tools to tackle low self-esteem and emerge feeling more confident than ever.

We all have that annoying voice in our head, the one that loves to point out our flaws and downplay our achievements. This is your inner critic, and it's time to take back the mic. The first step is recognising this voice and its negativity. When it starts its tirade, challenge it! Ask yourself, "Would I talk to a friend this way?" Most likely, the answer is no.

Instead of letting the inner critic win, become your own personal hype squad.

Hype yourself up [Vecteezy]
Hype yourself up [Vecteezy] Pulse Nigeria

Start by acknowledging your accomplishments, big or small. Nailed that presentation? Aced that test? Give yourself a mental high five! Celebrate your wins, no matter how insignificant they seem.

Our internal dialogue has a massive impact on how we feel. Instead of dwelling on negative thoughts, replace them with positive affirmations. Start your day with a mantra like "I am capable" or "I am worthy." Write these affirmations down, stick them on your mirror, or repeat them silently throughout the day.

Positive affirmation has a massive impact on how we feel [TheJedFoundation]
Positive affirmation has a massive impact on how we feel [TheJedFoundation] Pulse Nigeria

We all have our strengths and talents. Maybe you're a creative, a tech whiz, or a master baker. Make a list of your strengths and revisit it whenever you're feeling down. Focusing on what you're good at boosts your confidence and reminds you of what makes you special.

Social media can be a breeding ground for comparison, feeding insecurities and making us feel like we need to fit a certain mould. But here's the secret: being different is what makes you awesome.

Celebrate yourself [ToastLife]
Celebrate yourself [ToastLife] Pulse Nigeria

Embrace your quirks, your passions, and what sets you apart. The world needs your unique perspective, so don't be afraid to let it shine!

Taking care of yourself isn't selfish, it's necessary. Make sure you're getting enough sleep, eating healthy foods, and exercising regularly. When you feel good physically, it translates to feeling good mentally, giving you the confidence to tackle anything that comes your way.

Surround yourself with positive people who believe in you and lift you up. These are the friends who celebrate your wins and pick you up when you fall. They'll be your cheerleaders, your confidants, and your partners in crime as you conquer the world, one confident step at a time.

Build a support system [Flexxzone]
Build a support system [Flexxzone] Pulse Nigeria

Building confidence is a journey, not a destination. There will be bumps along the road, but with these tips and a positive mindset, you can develop a strong sense of self-belief that empowers you to embrace everything life throws your way.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi

