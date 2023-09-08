ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 ways to practise your own love language on yourself

Samiah Ogunlowo

Your relationship with yourself sets the tone for every other relationship you have.

Practise your love language on yourself today! [Healthwise Behavioral Health & Wellness]
Practise your love language on yourself today! [Healthwise Behavioral Health & Wellness]

Recommended articles

These languages guide our interactions with loved ones, helping us communicate our affections.

But what about showing love to the most important person in your life - yourself?

Self-love is the foundation of a fulfilling life, and just like any other relationship, it can benefit from speaking your own love language.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are five ways to practice your love language on yourself and nurture the most profound love affair of all, the one with yourself;

If words of affirmation are your love language, start your day with positive self-talk. Replace self-doubt with affirmations like "I am enough," "I am deserving of love," and "I am capable."

Journaling your thoughts is also a mode of affirmation [Pinterest]
Journaling your thoughts is also a mode of affirmation [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Create a list of these affirmations and repeat them daily. Journaling your thoughts and achievements can also be a powerful way to affirm your worth.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those who cherish quality time, schedule regular "me-time" in your calendar. Dedicate moments to activities that bring you joy, whether it's reading a book, taking a long bath, or enjoying a leisurely walk.

Cherish quality time alone [Pinterest]
Cherish quality time alone [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Disconnect from the world's distractions and focus solely on your own well-being during these cherished moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

If acts of service resonate with you, consider how you can cater to your own needs. Prepare your favourite meal, tidy up your living space, or engage in self-care routines like skincare or meditation. Treating yourself with kindness and care is a powerful act of self-love.

Physical touch as a love language isn't limited to others. Pamper yourself with physical affection through massages, self-hugs, or even a warm bath. Incorporate these gestures into your daily routine to remind yourself of the love you deserve.

You don't have to wait for others if physical touch is your love language [Pinterest]
You don't have to wait for others if physical touch is your love language [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Gift-giving can also be a personal affair. Treat yourself to small tokens of appreciation, whether it's buying a bouquet of flowers, a new book, or even a piece of jewellery. These gifts symbolise your love for yourself and serve as tangible reminders of your self-worth.

Practising your love language on yourself is a transformative journey that strengthens your relationship with the most important person in your life - you.

Remember that self-love is not selfish, it's essential for your well-being and happiness.

Embrace these five ways to speak your own love language, and watch as your self-love blossoms, enriching every aspect of your life.

As you nurture this profound connection with yourself, you'll find that you have more love and compassion to share with others as well.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 ways to practise your own love language on yourself

5 ways to practise your own love language on yourself

The Showcase festival September 2023

The Showcase festival September 2023

Why 'empowered' women shouldn't attack women who love traditional gender roles

Why 'empowered' women shouldn't attack women who love traditional gender roles

Healthy sex life improves self-esteem, combats insomnia - Neuro-psychiatrist

Healthy sex life improves self-esteem, combats insomnia - Neuro-psychiatrist

Your next wig should be inspired by these 5 Kardashian sisters’ hairstyles

Your next wig should be inspired by these 5 Kardashian sisters’ hairstyles

7 foods to incorporate into your diet if you have polycystic ovary syndrome

7 foods to incorporate into your diet if you have polycystic ovary syndrome

Myth or truth: Can girls lose their virginity on a bicycle?

Myth or truth: Can girls lose their virginity on a bicycle?

How to dress like Asake in 5 easy steps

How to dress like Asake in 5 easy steps

7 foods you should not put in the refrigerator

7 foods you should not put in the refrigerator

Here are 5 tips to improve digestion

Here are 5 tips to improve digestion

'Nigeria Amplified with Toyin' celebrates visionaries with record-breaking twist

'Nigeria Amplified with Toyin' celebrates visionaries with record-breaking twist

Why your mugs, cups turn brown and how to remove the stains

Why your mugs, cups turn brown and how to remove the stains

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Beans and fried plantain might be risky [Travel and Munchies]

Beans and fried plantains might be a risky food combination, here's why

A Banyankole traditional marriage [Selectsafari]

In this Ugandan tribe, the bride’s aunt has sex with the groom to test his sexual prowess

Some foods can suffer from changes in texture, flavour, or even spoil faster when refrigerated.

7 foods you should not put in the refrigerator

How France still controls Africa [Newsweek]

7 ways France still controls its former African colonies