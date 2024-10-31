How often should you replace your toothbrush?

Changing your toothbrush regularly is a small habit, but it can make a big difference in keeping your teeth strong and your smile bright.

When to change your toothbrush

Generally, dentists recommend replacing your toothbrush every three to four months. This timing isn’t random; after a few months, toothbrush bristles start to fray and lose their shape.

When bristles wear down, they become less effective at removing plaque and food particles from your teeth. Old bristles can also be tough on your gums and may even cause minor cuts that can lead to infections. So, for a healthy mouth, a fresh toothbrush every few months is key.

Signs it’s time for a new toothbrush

Sometimes, you may need to replace your toothbrush sooner than three months. Here are some signs to watch for:

Frayed bristles: If the bristles are sticking out or curling, it's time for a new brush. Worn bristles can't clean as effectively.

Discolouration: If your bristles are looking discoloured, it might mean they’ve picked up bacteria or other residues.

Recent illness: If you've been sick, replace your toothbrush to avoid lingering bacteria or germs in your mouth.

Bad odour: A toothbrush shouldn’t smell. If it does, it’s likely carrying bacteria and should be swapped out right away.

Why regularly replacing your toothbrush matters

Using a toothbrush past its prime can make brushing feel like a chore and won’t get your teeth as clean. Old toothbrushes can host bacteria and fungi, which you don’t want going back into your mouth.

Plus, worn bristles can irritate your gums, making them feel sore or even bleed. By changing your toothbrush regularly, you’re giving your mouth the best care possible.

How to pick the right toothbrush

Choosing a toothbrush that fits your needs can make a difference. Look for soft bristles, as they are gentler on your gums but still effective at removing plaque. An electric toothbrush can be a good choice, as it often removes more plaque than a manual one. But whether you choose electric or manual, remember that regular replacement is what keeps brushing effective.

