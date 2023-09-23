7 toothbrushing mistakes you make and how to correct them

It seems simple, right? But did you know that there are common mistakes you may be making while brushing your teeth that can impact your oral health?

This article explores seven of these mistakes and provides you with valuable tips on how to correct them. They are;

1. Using the wrong toothbrush

Choosing the right toothbrush is essential. Using a brush with hard bristles can damage your gums and enamel. Opt for a soft or medium-bristle toothbrush that's gentle on your teeth and gums.

2. Brushing too hard

Scrubbing your teeth vigorously may seem effective, but it can erode enamel and harm your gums. Instead, use gentle, circular motions to clean your teeth. Let the bristles do the work for you.

3. Brushing too quickly

Rushing through your brushing routine is a common mistake. Spend at least two minutes brushing your teeth to ensure thorough cleaning. You can use a timer or play a short song to make it fun.

4. Ignoring your tongue and gums

Don't forget your tongue and gums. Bacteria can accumulate there, leading to bad breath and gum issues. Gently brush your tongue and massage your gums during your routine.

5. Not replacing your toothbrush

Using the same toothbrush for too long can lead to ineffective cleaning. Replace your toothbrush or toothbrush head every three to four months, or sooner if the bristles fray.

6. Rinsing immediately after brushing

After brushing, avoid rinsing your mouth immediately with water or mouthwash. Spitting out the toothpaste without rinsing allows the fluoride to continue protecting your teeth.

7. Neglecting to floss

Brushing alone doesn't reach all the nooks and crannies between your teeth. Make flossing a daily habit to remove food particles and plaque from between your teeth.

Maintaining good oral hygiene is crucial for a healthy smile and overall well-being.

By avoiding these common toothbrushing mistakes and following the tips, you can ensure that your daily oral care routine is as effective as possible.