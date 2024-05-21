ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

5 dentist-approved toothbrushes for sparkling teeth and fresher breath

Temi Iwalaiye

What are the best toothbrushes for your teeth?

Best toothbrushes
Best toothbrushes

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need a hard brush to have clean teeth. A gentle touch is more effective for cleaning your teeth than harsh scrubbing because they are less dense and more flexible.

Recommended articles

This allows the bristles to conform to the curves of your teeth and gums, reaching even those hard-to-clean areas. More importantly, softer bristles are less likely to irritate your gums or damage your tooth enamel.

VeryWellmind spoke to a dentist and tested the products themselves. These are the best toothbrushes they came up with:

ADVERTISEMENT
GUM technique [Amazon]
GUM technique [Amazon] Pulse Nigeria

This brush boasts professional-grade cleaning with its 45-degree angled handle and finely tapered soft bristles. It's gentle, yet it has effective cleaning power. Check it out here.

Oral-B Genius 9600 Electric Toothbrush [Bestbuy]
Oral-B Genius 9600 Electric Toothbrush [Bestbuy] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This fancy brush offers a variety of features, including six brushing modes, a pressure sensor to prevent over-brushing, and Bluetooth connectivity to an app that tracks your brushing habits. See it here.

Colgate Extra Clean Full Head Toothbrush [Jumia]
Colgate Extra Clean Full Head Toothbrush [Jumia] Pulse Nigeria

It comes in soft, medium, and hard varieties, so you can find your perfect fit. It also features circular power bristles for effective cleaning and a built-in tongue scraper for fresh breath. We found it on Jumia.

ADVERTISEMENT
Philips Sonicare 4100 Electric Toothbrush [Ubuy]
Philips Sonicare 4100 Electric Toothbrush [Ubuy] Pulse Nigeria

This user-friendly electric brush uses sonic vibrations to gently remove plaque and tartar. It has built-in pressure sensors to protect your gums and a reminder to replace the brush head when it's time. We found it here.

Sensodyne Pronamel Medium Toothbrush [Ubuy]
Sensodyne Pronamel Medium Toothbrush [Ubuy] Pulse Nigeria

This brush is designed specifically for those with sensitive teeth and gums. It has a comfortable handle, a pivoting head to reach all areas, and soft bristles that are effective yet gentle. See it here.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best ice cream flavours

The best ice cream flavours—ranked!

Best toothbrushes

5 dentist-approved toothbrushes for sparkling teeth and fresher breath

Davido's sneaker collection

Copy Davido's sneaker style: We found 5 of his favourite sneakers

Healthiest breakfast in the world

The healthiest most delicious breakfast in the world according to science