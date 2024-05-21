5 dentist-approved toothbrushes for sparkling teeth and fresher breath

This allows the bristles to conform to the curves of your teeth and gums, reaching even those hard-to-clean areas. More importantly, softer bristles are less likely to irritate your gums or damage your tooth enamel.

Here are the top picks for toothbrushes:

VeryWellmind spoke to a dentist and tested the products themselves. These are the best toothbrushes they came up with:

1. GUM Technique Deep Clean Toothbrush

This brush boasts professional-grade cleaning with its 45-degree angled handle and finely tapered soft bristles. It's gentle, yet it has effective cleaning power. Check it out here.

2. Oral-B Genius 9600 Electric Toothbrush

This fancy brush offers a variety of features, including six brushing modes, a pressure sensor to prevent over-brushing, and Bluetooth connectivity to an app that tracks your brushing habits. See it here.

3. Colgate Extra Clean Full Head Toothbrush

It comes in soft, medium, and hard varieties, so you can find your perfect fit. It also features circular power bristles for effective cleaning and a built-in tongue scraper for fresh breath. We found it on Jumia.

4. Philips Sonicare 4100 Electric Toothbrush

This user-friendly electric brush uses sonic vibrations to gently remove plaque and tartar. It has built-in pressure sensors to protect your gums and a reminder to replace the brush head when it's time. We found it here.

5. Sensodyne Pronamel Medium Toothbrush

