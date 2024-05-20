ADVERTISEMENT
Besides eggs, here are 7 other high-protein foods for weight loss

Anna Ajayi

These high-protein foods can be a great addition to your weight-loss diet plan.

High-protein foods for weight loss [DailyExpress]
We all know that feeling of accomplishment that comes after a delicious and satisfying meal. But what if you could feel that way and still be on track with your weight loss goals?

Protein is a key nutrient that can help you feel fuller for longer, which can lead to weight loss. And while eggs are a great source of protein, there are many other delicious and nutritious options out there.

Protein is an essential nutrient that plays a role in many bodily functions, including building and repairing tissues. It also helps you feel full and satisfied after eating. This can be especially helpful for weight loss, as it can be in your diet, such as beans, lentils, and tofu.

Foods like beans and lentils are helpful for weightloss [Savortheflavour]
It can help you reduce calorie intake by curbing cravings and reducing hunger pangs.

Studies have shown that people who eat higher-protein diets tend to lose more weight and keep it off compared to those who eat lower-protein diets. Protein can also help boost your metabolism, which can help you burn more calories at rest.

When it comes to protein for weight loss, it's important to choose lean sources. Lean protein sources are lower in fat, which can help you keep your calorie intake in check.

Lean protein [WashingtonPost]
Here are a few tips for choosing lean protein sources:

  • Look for cuts of meat that are labelled "lean" or "extra lean."
  • Trim any visible fat from meat before cooking.
  • Choose skinless poultry, such as chicken or turkey breast.
  • Opt for low-fat dairy products, such as Greek yoghurt or cottage cheese.
  • Include plenty of plant-based protein sources

Now that we've talked about the importance of protein for weight loss and how to choose lean protein sources, let's discuss seven delicious and nutritious high-protein foods that can help you reach your goals:

Chicken breast is a classic lean protein source that is versatile and affordable. It's low in fat and calories but high in protein, making it a perfect choice for weight loss. You can bake, grill, or poach chicken breast and add it to salads, stews, sandwiches, stir-fries, or enjoy it on its own.

Greek yoghurt [BBCGoodFood]
Greek yoghurt is a creamy and delicious source of protein. It's higher in protein and lower in sugar than regular yoghurt, making it a great choice for a healthy snack or breakfast. Look for plain Greek yoghurt and add your own fruit, nuts, or seeds for extra flavour and nutrients.

Fish [wwwrandatn]
Fish is a great source of lean protein and healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s have been shown to have a number of health benefits, including reducing inflammation and improving heart health. Salmon, tuna, and sardines are all excellent choices for weight loss.

Beans and lentils are a budget-friendly and versatile source of plant-based protein. They're also high in fibre, which can help you feel full and satisfied. Beans and lentils can be added to soups, stews, and salads, or enjoyed on their own.

Air fryers can make delicious tofu dishes.
Tofu is a bean curd made from soybeans. It's a great source of plant-based protein and can be absorbed by the body easily.

Tofu is a bean curd made from soybeans. It's a great source of plant-based protein and can be absorbed by the body easily.

Skinless turkey breast is another excellent source of lean protein. It's similar to chicken breast in terms of nutrient content and can be cooked in the same way. Turkey breast is a great option for sandwiches, wraps, or salads.

ALSO READ: Avoid these Nigerian foods to help burn belly fat

Cottage cheese [AcademyofNutrition]
Cottage cheese is a low-fat, high-protein cheese that is a great source of calcium and other nutrients. It's a versatile ingredient that can be enjoyed on its own, added to fruit, or used as a topping for salads or baked potatoes.

Here are a few additional tips for including more protein in your diet for weight loss:

  • Start your day with a protein-rich breakfast. This can help you feel fuller for longer and reduce cravings throughout the day.
  • Snack on protein-rich foods throughout the day. This can help you curb hunger pangs and prevent you from overeating at meals.
  • Add protein to every meal. This will help you meet your daily protein needs.
  • Choose lean protein sources. Lean protein sources are lower in fat and calories, which can help you lose weight and keep it off.
  • Cook your protein foods in healthy ways. Baking, grilling, and poaching are all healthy cooking methods that can help you preserve the nutrients in your protein foods.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

