ADVERTISEMENT
Guinness World Record holder for cooking sends Hilda Baci online support

Samson Toromade

Hilda Baci plans to cook for 96 hours to break Lata Tondon's record of 87 hours and 45 minutes.

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci (right), is eyeing the Guinness World Record for longest cooking marathon by an individual set by Indian chef, Lata Tondon (left) in 2019
Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci (right), is eyeing the Guinness World Record for longest cooking marathon by an individual set by Indian chef, Lata Tondon (left) in 2019

Tondon set a record when she cooked for 87 hours and 45 minutes in India in 2019, but Baci is on the brink of claiming the record for herself.

The 27-year-old chef started cooking on May 11, 2023 and already clocked over 78 hours when Tondon gave her a shoutout on Instagram.

"All the best Hilda. Hope to see you on official site of Guinness Book Of World Record soon!" she posted with a video of her discussing her own record.

Baci's quest to break Tondon's record has received a wave of support from Nigerians online, and at the Amore Garden location where she's been cooking for three days.

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the candidates he defeated in the February election, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, have paid tributes to her resilience.

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also visited Amore Gardens on Sunday, May 14 to taste one of Baci's meals.

The chef has been cooking the same roster of 35 sides, soups, cold dishes and sauces, mostly Nigerian cuisine, since May 11.

More than 3,000 people have been served the meals she has prepared as she inches ever closer to Tondon's record.

When she breaks the record around 7:46 am on Monday, May 15, she plans to keep cooking till 4 pm to meet her record goal of 96 hours.

ALSO READ: What's Hilda Baci cooking for 4 days to break Guinness World Record?

Samson Toromade

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

