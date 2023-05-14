Sanwo-Olu shows up at Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record cooking event

Sanwo-Olu, who arrived at the venue on Sunday afternoon with a retinue of government officials and the press, expressed his satisfaction to see the 27-year-old chef's desire to put Nigeria's culture on the world map.

Speaking amid loud cheers by an excited crowd at the event, the governor said the state was proud to be gunning for another Guinness World Record having previously broken the record for the largest number of cupcakes in the world.

He pledged his support for the multi-talented actress and also thanked her for making the effort to put the state and the country at large on the world map once again.

Sanwo-Olu said, "Remember that here in Lagos we also have broke the record of the largest number of cupcakes in the world. So we will also be doing another first, for our country, for our state and for your family. I'm so proud of you and I see that you're pumped up to ensure that you get to the finish line. You will get there very very well. Thank you very much."

Addressing the event attendees, the governor urged them to tap from Hilda Baci's inspirations and pursue whatever cause they believe in without giving up.

He said, "And thank you very much to all of you. Take your inspiration from Hilda, whatever it's that you believe in, whatever it's that you want to do, don't give up. Be self-motivated and be a self-starter and of cause the world will be waiting for you."

Pulse had earlier reported that President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, joined other millions of Nigerians who are rooting for Hilda Baci.

Taking to his Instagram Story on the morning of Sunday, May 14, 2023, the former Lagos State governor shared a screenshot of the live stream of Hilda Bacil's cook-a-thon with an inscription that read: "IDAN doesn't break, she breaks records. We are rooting for you Hilda."

Pulse also reports that Hilda Baci has cooked over 110 meals and served 2,795 people, 64 hours into the cook-a-thon, marking a significant milestone in her journey to break the Guinness World Record.

She's receiving support from Nigerians from all walks of life including food enthusiasts, influencers, artists and celebrities alike who have flooded the venue of the cook-a-thon since Thursday.