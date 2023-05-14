The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu shows up at Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record cooking event

Nurudeen Shotayo

Hilda Baci is receiving all the love and support she needs in her quest to set a new Guinness World Record for cooking.

Sanwo-Olu shows up at Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record cooking event. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Sanwo-Olu shows up at Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record cooking event. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu, who arrived at the venue on Sunday afternoon with a retinue of government officials and the press, expressed his satisfaction to see the 27-year-old chef's desire to put Nigeria's culture on the world map.

Speaking amid loud cheers by an excited crowd at the event, the governor said the state was proud to be gunning for another Guinness World Record having previously broken the record for the largest number of cupcakes in the world.

He pledged his support for the multi-talented actress and also thanked her for making the effort to put the state and the country at large on the world map once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanwo-Olu said, "Remember that here in Lagos we also have broke the record of the largest number of cupcakes in the world. So we will also be doing another first, for our country, for our state and for your family. I'm so proud of you and I see that you're pumped up to ensure that you get to the finish line. You will get there very very well. Thank you very much."

Addressing the event attendees, the governor urged them to tap from Hilda Baci's inspirations and pursue whatever cause they believe in without giving up.

He said, "And thank you very much to all of you. Take your inspiration from Hilda, whatever it's that you believe in, whatever it's that you want to do, don't give up. Be self-motivated and be a self-starter and of cause the world will be waiting for you."

Sanwo-Olu shows up at Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record cooking event. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Sanwo-Olu shows up at Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record cooking event. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu] Pulse Nigeria

Pulse had earlier reported that President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, joined other millions of Nigerians who are rooting for Hilda Baci.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to his Instagram Story on the morning of Sunday, May 14, 2023, the former Lagos State governor shared a screenshot of the live stream of Hilda Bacil's cook-a-thon with an inscription that read: "IDAN doesn't break, she breaks records. We are rooting for you Hilda."

Pulse also reports that Hilda Baci has cooked over 110 meals and served 2,795 people, 64 hours into the cook-a-thon, marking a significant milestone in her journey to break the Guinness World Record.

She's receiving support from Nigerians from all walks of life including food enthusiasts, influencers, artists and celebrities alike who have flooded the venue of the cook-a-thon since Thursday.

Social media has also been buzzing, with hashtags such as "Go Hilda" and "Bet on Hilda" dominating the trending topics as Nigerians continue to express their support.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu shows up at Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record cooking event

Sanwo-Olu shows up at Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record cooking event

Marwa hails Adeleke as dancing, performing governor

Marwa hails Adeleke as dancing, performing governor

MNJTF kills scores of terrorists, recovers weapons

MNJTF kills scores of terrorists, recovers weapons

80 passport officers on trial for extortion, 8 others dismissed – NIS

80 passport officers on trial for extortion, 8 others dismissed – NIS

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

Pro-Tinubu group backs APC’s zoning of 10th NASS leadership

Pro-Tinubu group backs APC’s zoning of 10th NASS leadership

Kebbi govt allocates land for WACOT Rice Academy project

Kebbi govt allocates land for WACOT Rice Academy project

FG spends N1m annually on each inmate - Aregbesola

FG spends N1m annually on each inmate - Aregbesola

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guinness World Record for cooking

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guinness World Record for cooking

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse. [Daily Post]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]

Buhari spends extra week in London to take care of his teeth

Tyre bursts into flames as plane crash lands at Abuja airport.

BREAKING: Tyre bursts into flames as plane crash lands at Abuja airport

One of the students of Regina Pacis Secondary School, Onitsha in Anambra State behind the Smart Sticks for the blind. [ChannelsTV]

Anambra students invent smart walking sticks for the blind