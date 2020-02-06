Protecting or maintaining your eyesight doesn't only have to do with visiting the optician.

The first step to protecting your eyes is by paying attention to your diet. Those issues you're having with your eyes might be because of the nutrients that are missing in your diet. This article will show you the foods that would help you improve your eyesight.

It's no news that age, genetics and your electronic gadget has a way of affecting your eyesight. This is why you need to eat right especially if your eye defect is genetic. You don't have to worry about breaking the bank to keep up with this diet.

The foods can be found in the market. Below are the foods that would help protect and maintain your eyesight.

1. Fish

Fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and tuna contain nutrients [Pulse Ghana]

Fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and tuna contain nutrients that can help protect and maintain your eyesight. These fishes are rich in omega-3-fatty acid prevents macular degeneration, dry eyes, and cataracts. One of the ways you can enjoy this fish is by grilling it. You can avoid frying them so as not to reduce their nutritional value.

2. Green vegetables

Leafy green vegetables like spinach, kale, broccoli contain nutrients [ece-auto-gen]

The benefits of consuming green leafy vegetables can never be overemphasized. Leafy green vegetables like spinach, kale, broccoli contain nutrients that delay the development of cataract and macular degeneration. These vegetables are also a great source of vitamin A which is healthy for the eyesight.

3. Carrots

Carrot is loaded with beta-carotene, an antioxidant that's also a precursor for vitamin A [Britannica] Britannica

For you to maintain your eyesight, you need some carotenoid in your body and carrot is the right food to get you that. It's loaded with beta-carotene which is antioxidant that's also a precursor for vitamin A, which strengthens the eyes. Your night vision will improve if you add carrots to your diet.

4. Egg

The vitamins and nutrients present in egg protect the eyes against night blindness [The Picture Pantry] The Picture Pantry

The vitamins and nutrients present in egg protect the eyes against night blindness. The best way to get all the nutrients is by boiling it rather than frying.

5. Red bell pepper

Red bell pepper is a good source of vitamin A, C and other nutrients needed to maintain good eyesight [Specialty Produce]

This pepper is quite common in the market. Red bell pepper is a good source of vitamin A, C and other nutrients needed to maintain good eyesight. The nutrients keep your retina in good health as well as protecting your eyes from macular degeneration.