Toke Makinwa has been able to master looking good and her outfits on Instagram is proof.

The 35-year-old media personality and influencer is a lover of foreign luxury and trends that she rocks effortlessly. Toke Makinwa portrays her elegant, chic and sultry side with her statement outfits and we can't help but get inspired.

Toke Makinwa shows off her sultry side in the exquisite dress by LaQuan Smith [Instagram/ Toke Makinwa] Instagram/ Toke Makinwa

It's no gainsaying when we say Toke's style as evolved in recent years and she keeps taking over the red carpet of every event in Nigeria and beyond.

ALSO READ: AFRIMA 2019: Pearl Thusi is the true definition of beauty in all her looks for the event

Here are looks that would inspire you to build a style profile like Toke Makinwa.

1. Step out in that event with the boss chic vibe. Spot the design on the suit from Mai Atafo's new collection. This look is the definition bad and bougie. Toke's love for designers piece is evident as she rocks a YSL mini bag and a gold shoe to add the right spice to the look.

2. Have you thought of a creative way to rock a monochrome look? Well, Toke did just that with this amazing look. The white wrap peplum top was properly complimented with a statement sleeve that works with the trend. Pairing the top with the leather pant makes the the designed top more pronounced. Toke came 'correct' with the white bag and black sandal.

3. Toke is not so big on Aso-Ebi but when she wears one, it's got to be fire. This off-shoulder outfit is the definition of a pink delight. Guess what? The embroidery on her bust got our attention, and we absolutely love it.

Toke Makinwa invests in statement accessories like hats and she sure slayed this one like a pro. Not everyone can rock a fur, but Toke did with a casual look that got our attention. The white sneakers and her signature TM mini bag add more sauce to the look.

Who can bring back the 60’s inspired bob and make them look so trendy? Only Toke can do this. The yellow tweed blazer and matching skirt has a subtle appearance, while the modern meets 90’s styling injects a certain spice to the ensemble. Toke complimented the chic mini twinset with faux pearls and her signature TM Mini bag.